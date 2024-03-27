Honda honored with six 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards, including ‘Best Overall Brand’, ‘Best Value Brand’ and ‘Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand’

Honda was honored with six Kelley Blue Book 2024 Consumer Choice Awards, including America's "Best Overall Brand", "Best Value Brand" and "Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand", today at the New York International Auto Show

Honda was honored with six Kelley Blue Book 2024 Consumer Choice Awards, including America’s “Best Overall Brand”, “Best Value Brand” and “Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand”, today at the New York International Auto Show. In a show of design and engineering excellence, Honda was also named America’s “Most Trusted Brand”, “Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand” and “Best Performance Brand”.

Honda has won an incredible 32 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards (formerly the Brand Image Awards)—more than any other brand—including eight coveted “Best Overall Brand” honors in the past 11 years and the last 10 “Best Value Brand” titles.

Kelley Blue Book’s prestigious Consumer Choice Awards recognize automakers with the most desirable key brand attributes that excite and attract car buyers. The 2024 Consumer Choice Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch study.

Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers.

SOURCE: Honda