Honda holds ceremony to commemorate start of local automobile production in Ghana

Honda Manufacturing Ghana Limited (HMG), a Honda subsidiary in Ghana responsible for automobile production, today held a ceremony to commemorate the start of automobile production at its plant located in Tema, Ghana. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the local government, members of the media as well as Honda executives and associates including Katsuhisa Okuda, Honda Operating Executive and Head of the Regional Unit (Europe, Africa and the Middle East).

HMG became the second Honda automobile production plant in Africa, following a plant in Nigeria. With initial annual production capacity of 500 units, HMG started production of HR-V, a small-sized Honda SUV, in December 2023.

Honda positions West Africa as a growth market and is conducting automobile business in four countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, and Cote d’Ivoire. In Nigeria, Honda established a local automobile business subsidiary in 2013 and began automobile production in 2015. In Ghana, where Honda has been selling automobiles through distributors since 1997, a local office was established in 2019, and has been conducting business that is rooted in the local community. Now, by leveraging the experience and know-how amassed through automobile production in Nigeria, Honda has begun producing automobiles locally for customers in Ghana.

Based on its longstanding commitment to “build products close to the customer,” Honda will continue offering products that will satisfy customers all around the world.

<Comments by Katsuhisa Okuda, Operating Executive, Head of Regional Unit (Europe, Africa and the Middle East)>

“We are very pleased that the second Honda automobile plant in Africa has begun production and we were able to come together to hold this ceremony to mark the start of production. Although production volume is still small, Honda has established a local subsidiary and begun production on our own. In Ghana, where the population is increasing, we will provide as many customers as possible with the joy, fun and freedom of mobility and the joy of making changes that make their lives more enjoyable. In this way, Honda will grow its business in West Africa.”

