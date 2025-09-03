Honda highlights home and vehicle energy management technologies at RE+ 25

The Acura RSX Prototype, the first vehicle to be built on the company's new global EV platform, will help attendees visualize future V2H/V2G capabilities along with a bi-directional home charging station concept

American Honda Motor Co., Inc., today announced that it will highlight current and future home and vehicle energy management technologies at RE+ 25, the largest clean energy event in North America, Sept. 8-11, 2025, in Las Vegas. The display will feature the Acura RSX Prototype, an all-new electric vehicle (EV) built on Honda’s new global EV platform and fresh from its debut at Monterey Car Week, paired with a bi-directional home charging station concept, previewing future vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) energy capabilities.

At CES 2025, Honda announced the intention to utilize its future EVs as “Virtual Power Plants” that will empower our customers to be part of strengthening their local power grids. For example, a future Honda or Acura EV might charge itself by selecting times of the day when electricity costs are lower and renewable energy can be utilized and then send back excess energy for household use or to the grid during times when electricity costs are higher, thereby wisely managing the entire household’s electricity bill. The Honda display at RE+ will demonstrate the company’s vision for this concept for the first time.

“Honda continues to leverage our deep experience in battery, solar and fuel cell technologies to provide our customers a wide range of zero-carbon vehicle and home energy solutions,” said Gary Robinson, vice president of Sustainability & Business Development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “In the future, we want to make every Honda EV not just a vehicle but a home energy solution capable of saving our customers money while also offering the societal benefit of helping stabilize public power grids.”

American Honda and Southern California Edison (SCE) recently agreed to begin testing of vehicle to home (V2H) and vehicle to grid (V2G) technologies, using future Honda and Acura EVs. The goal of the collaboration is to develop systems and best practices that will enable EV owners to use their vehicles as backup power sources for their homes in the case of a power outage and to use their vehicles to power their home during period of high demand on the power grid. This can help EV owners save money on total energy costs for their vehicle and their home while supporting grid reliability. ChargeScape, a vehicle-grid integration platform established through a joint venture between Honda, BMW, Ford and Nissan, will support the initiative on behalf of Honda. The ChargeScape software platform is designed to seamlessly integrate EVs into the electric grid. Additional details on the test program will be shared later.

“SCE is excited to collaborate with Honda to help unlock our customers’ ability to use their electric vehicles for more than just transportation,” said Funmi Williamson, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Customer Service at Southern California Edison. “The technologies resulting from this collaboration will not only let them drive clean but will also help them use those vehicles to power their homes during outages and help the grid during times of peak demand.”

Already, Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX EV owners can take advantage of potential home energy cost savings with managed charging or V1G. Utilizing Honda and Acura Home Charging Station 48 amp chargers and the companion Emporia app, the program calculates the optimal time to charge a vehicle from the electric grid around the driver’s daily schedule. By capturing the customer’s charging preferences and minimum battery threshold, the system charges the vehicle, ensuring availability without interfering with its use. As a reward for reducing strain on the energy grid of participating local utilities, qualifying EV owners can earn various incentives specific to each local utility.

Honda currently offers home and vehicle energy management technologies through Honda Home Electrification and Acura Home Electrification, online marketplaces designed to make it simple and convenient for Honda and Acura EV drivers to set up the home charging option that best suits their lifestyle. Customers may also choose to install additional home electrification products, including rooftop solar, home batteries, energy monitors, and heat pump water heaters. These products help customers to minimize energy costs, reduce the environmental impact of driving their vehicle, and be part of the collective effort to develop a more resilient power grid.

Honda’s participation at RE+ 25 will include company experts contributing to two panel discussions, both on Tuesday, Sept. 9. From 10:30-11:25 am at the ‘Electric Drive Theatre’ in Ceasars Forum, Honda will host a panel featuring Southern California Edison, ChargeScape, Electrum and Emporia to discuss “Unlocking the Value of the Vehicle-to-Grid Interface (VGI).” Later that day from 4:00-5:00 pm at Veronese 2503, level 2 in the Venetian Expo, a Honda energy expert will participate in a discussion titled “There Are a Lot of Different Ways to Value Stack an EV…”

Honda display at RE+ 25

The Honda display booth (#V8659) will showcase the following zero-emission products and energy management technologies:

Acura RSX Prototype : Fresh from its world-debut at Monterey Car Week and built on the company’s new global EV platform, the Acura RSX Prototype previews a new premium all-electric SUV which is expected to join the Acura lineup in the second half of 2026. RSX is the first Acura electric vehicle developed on the company’s new EV architecture and will feature mobile energy storage capabilities. RSX will be able to power home appliances and provide home back-up power.

: Fresh from its world-debut at Monterey Car Week and built on the company’s new global EV platform, the Acura RSX Prototype previews a new premium all-electric SUV which is expected to join the Acura lineup in the second half of 2026. RSX is the first Acura electric vehicle developed on the company’s new EV architecture and will feature mobile energy storage capabilities. RSX will be able to power home appliances and provide home back-up power. Fastport eQuad Prototype : An all-new last-mile electrified quad vehicle from Fastport, a new Honda B2B business dedicated to transforming the last-mile delivery industry with innovative micromobility solutions. The Fastport eQuad combines cutting-edge technology with a modern design, offering an efficient mode of transportation for delivery drivers. Equipped with a unique pedal-by-wire pedal-assist powertrain and easily swappable, rechargeable batteries, the eQuad provides a smooth, powerful and silent riding experience with zero carbon emissions. First edition vehicle deliveries are projected to begin in late 2025 and general mass production in mid-2026.

: An all-new last-mile electrified quad vehicle from Fastport, a new Honda B2B business dedicated to transforming the last-mile delivery industry with innovative micromobility solutions. The Fastport eQuad combines cutting-edge technology with a modern design, offering an efficient mode of transportation for delivery drivers. Equipped with a unique pedal-by-wire pedal-assist powertrain and easily swappable, rechargeable batteries, the eQuad provides a smooth, powerful and silent riding experience with zero carbon emissions. First edition vehicle deliveries are projected to begin in late 2025 and general mass production in mid-2026. 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV : A fun-to-drive compact CUV that received a 270-mile EPA driving range rating, CR-V e:FCEV combines a U.S.-made fuel cell system 1 along with plug-in charging capability that received a 29 mile 2 all-electric range rating with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refuelling for longer trips.

: A fun-to-drive compact CUV that received a 270-mile EPA driving range rating, CR-V e:FCEV combines a U.S.-made fuel cell system along with plug-in charging capability that received a 29 mile all-electric range rating with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refuelling for longer trips. Bi-directional Home Charging Station Concept : Envisioned as a means to both charge an electric vehicle (EV) and supply energy back into a home’s electrical system from an EV’s battery when needed.

Envisioned as a means to both charge an electric vehicle (EV) and supply energy back into a home’s electrical system from an EV’s battery when needed. Emporia Vue Home Energy Monitor : The Emporia Vue Home Energy Monitor integrates with your existing electrical panel and allows you to seamlessly track and optimize your home energy usage.

: The Emporia Vue Home Energy Monitor integrates with your existing electrical panel and allows you to seamlessly track and optimize your home energy usage. Home Battery : The battery solution stores excess solar energy or off-peak grid power for use during outages or high-demand periods. Seamlessly integrated with other home electrification technologies, the system enables customers to maintain comfort and stability while reducing strain on the energy grid.

: The battery solution stores excess solar energy or off-peak grid power for use during outages or high-demand periods. Seamlessly integrated with other home electrification technologies, the system enables customers to maintain comfort and stability while reducing strain on the energy grid. Heat Pump Water Heater : Delivering reliable hot water with a fraction of the energy use of conventional electric models, the high-efficiency heat pump water heater leverages ambient air to heat water, significantly reducing energy consumption. The water heater can be powered by excess solar power during the day for later hot water use.

: Delivering reliable hot water with a fraction of the energy use of conventional electric models, the high-efficiency heat pump water heater leverages ambient air to heat water, significantly reducing energy consumption. The water heater can be powered by excess solar power during the day for later hot water use. Rooftop Solar : A solar solution that brings together industry-leading technology and end-to-end support—from design and permitting to installation and long-term system monitoring, enabling homeowners to generate clean energy and reduce grid reliance.

: A solar solution that brings together industry-leading technology and end-to-end support—from design and permitting to installation and long-term system monitoring, enabling homeowners to generate clean energy and reduce grid reliance. Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator: The Honda Fuel Cell Power Generator is a stationary power system capable of supplying hydrogen-derived, clean electricity to large facilities such as factories, data centers and offices. It utilizes combined Honda Fuel Cell modules, able to scale from 250 kW to 3 MW of electric power supply. It is scheduled for mass production in 2026, utilizing the current Honda FC module. A 1/10 scale mock-up of the generator will be displayed.

