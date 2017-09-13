Honda at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

1. Honda commits to electrified technology for every new model launched in Europe
- Electrified technology will now feature in every new model launched by Honda in Europe
- Production version of Honda Urban EV Concept confirmed for 2019
- CR-V Hybrid Prototype – Honda’s first electrified SUV in Europe – launches 2018
- Honda Power Manager energy transfer system undergoing European trials in Western France
- Motor Show debuts include Civic diesel, new-look Jazz and two advanced race cars
Honda has confirmed that electrified technology will now feature in every new car model launched in Europe. The announcement was made by Honda Motor Co. President and CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, during his conference speech at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Hachigo made the commitment as he unveiled Honda’s new electric vehicle, the Urban EV Concept. “This is not some vision of the distant future; a production version of this car will be here in Europe in 2019,” he added, confirming that the concept is set to become a reality within two years.
Honda’s Urban EV Concept is built on a completely new platform, and showcases advanced technology within a simple and sophisticated design. The Honda emblem on the concept is backlit in blue, which previews a new styling feature for the company’s future EVs.
At a global level, Honda aims to have electrified technology in two thirds of its new car sales by 2030. In Europe, the target year is 2025, as interest is particularly strong. “Here in Europe, we see this move towards electrification gathering pace at an even higher rate than elsewhere,” Hachigo commented, adding that Europe was therefore particularly appropriate for the global premiere of the “next step” in Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’ strategy.
Philip Ross, Senior Vice President of Honda Motor Europe, followed Hachigo by introducing the new CR-V Hybrid Prototype. “On sale from 2018, this vehicle will be the first Honda hybrid SUV sold here in Europe,” he said.
The CR-V Hybrid powertrain delivers real-world efficiency and effortless drivability. The i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) two-motor system does not need a conventional transmission – instead, a more compact multi-mode unit with a single fixed-gear ratio delivers torque seamlessly to the wheels.
Ross also announced the new Honda Power Manager Concept, a fully integrated energy transfer system that can distribute electricity to and from the main grid, as well as directing power flow from renewable sources and managing the interaction of an electric vehicle battery connected to the home.
“When appropriate, Power Manager can draw on energy from the EV battery to power the home, and minimize the demand from the main grid,” said Ross. “It even allows energy stored in the EV to be sold back to the grid to generate an income for the owner.”
Honda is participating in a trial in western France, where Power Manager units will be installed in a pilot scheme, as part of the development of a regional ‘smart grid’ to be completed by 2020.
2. Honda Urban EV Concept unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show
- Global motor show debut for pure-electric Honda concept car
- Modern interior environment includes wrap-around panoramic dashboard screen
- Sets the direction for a future Honda production model scheduled for 2019
Honda has revealed an all-new electric vehicle, the Urban EV Concept, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The concept car is built on a completely new platform, and sets the direction for the technology and design that will appear on a future battery electric Honda production model.
The concept was officially introduced by Honda Motor Co. President and CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, during his press conference speech. “This is not some vision of the distant future; a production version of this car will be here in Europe in 2019,” he added, confirming that the concept is set to be launched within two years.
Exterior design
Honda’s Urban EV Concept showcases advanced technology within a simple and sophisticated design. Its low and wide proportions give the car a planted, muscular stance that hint at sporty driving performance. Its compact proportions mean it has a total vehicle length 100mm shorter than the Jazz supermini.
The Honda emblem on the concept is backlit in blue, which previews a new styling feature for the company‘s future EVs. At the front of the car, interactive multilingual messages can be displayed between the headlights, including greetings, advice for other drivers on the road, or charging status updates.
Interior design
The driver’s outward visibility from the Urban EV Concept is excellent thanks to slim A-pillars and a wide windscreen that appears to sweep around the entire front of the car. Entry and exit from the vehicle is via rear-hinged coach doors. The electric charging cable connection is housed on the bonnet.
Honda’s Urban EV Concept can accommodate four occupants, across two bench seats finished in different materials. To create a lounge feeling, the front row is upholstered with natural grey fabric, with the seat backs, squabs and arm rests embellished with contemporary wood finish accents. The seat belts for the rear bench are fixed in the middle of the seat, allowing the belt to retract out of the way before a passenger exits the car.
The same wood finish wraps around a large ‘floating’ dashboard console. This houses the steering wheel column, a set of simple control buttons, and a panoramic display screen. The dashboard itself is completed by a wrap-around screen that runs behind the console and extends into the doors. The main dashboard screen presents a range of vehicle information including remaining battery level. Whilst the extended door screens function as the car’s wing mirrors through digital camera displays.
Honda Automated Network Assistant concierge
Honda’s Urban EV Concept showcases the company’s vision for a world where mobility and daily life are seamlessly linked. The on-board advanced Honda Automated Network Assistant acts as a personal concierge, which learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind their judgments. It can then apply what it has learnt from the driver’s past decisions to make new choices and recommendations.
Honda Power Manager
New methods for managing energy transfers between the grid, homes and electric vehicles could provide revenue opportunities for EV owners in the future. Honda’s Power Manager Concept, revealed alongside the Urban EV Concept in Frankfurt, is a smart system that can store energy more efficiently, releasing electricity generated by renewable sources back into the home or selling it back to the grid.
Electric Vision
Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’ strategy, launched at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, includes the development of a dedicated electric vehicle platform, featuring fully-electric powertrain technology. Key parts of the powertrain development will include a high-density, lightweight battery pack, integrated heat management and the evolution of energy transfer functions – both to and from the vehicle.
3. Honda to unveil CR-V Hybrid Prototype at Frankfurt Motor Show
- Honda hybrid technology to be available in an SUV body style for the first time in Europe
- Hybrid Prototype’s styling retains the familiar silhouette of the world’s best-selling SUV, previewing the European specification of the all-new CR-V
- Intelligent Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system comprises 2.0 liter i-VTEC petrol engine and two electric motors for seamless feeling of power and torque
- Hybrid system part of two-option powertrain range alongside a 1.5 liter VTEC TURBO petrol engine
Honda is set to unveil its CR-V Hybrid Prototype at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, previewing the brand’s first- ever electrified SUV powertrain available in Europe. The Hybrid Prototype also features revised styling that previews the forthcoming European specification CR-V model range.
The CR-V Hybrid Prototype represents the first time that the all-new CR-V has been shown at a European motor show. It retains the familiar silhouette of the world’s best-selling SUV, with an evolutionary design that is sophisticated and sporty. Wider, taller and longer than the previous version, the Hybrid Prototype of the new CR-V has fresh exterior styling, with a wider stance through the broader, muscular wheel arches.
The new SUV achieves a balance of elegance and athleticism, with thinner A-pillars that increase the shoulder volume of the car, but also a larger wheel and tyre combination. Sharper contours are present on the bonnet and rear quarters, and the nose incorporates the latest Honda family ‘face’ with its signature headlight graphic.
The two-motor i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) system in the CR-V Hybrid Prototype comprises an electric propulsion motor, a 2.0-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine for electrical energy generation and propulsion, and a separate electric generator motor. The hybrid system does not need a conventional transmission, fitted instead with a single fixed-gear ratio that creates a direct connection between moving components, enabling a smooth transfer of torque within the system.
The i-MMD system determines how to use fuel and electrical energy in the most efficient way, meaning there is no requirement on the driver to adjust between the three driving modes; EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive.
In EV Drive, the propulsion motor draws its power solely from the batteries, delivering zero-emissions driving. In Hybrid Drive, the gasoline engine supplies power to the electric generator motor, which in turn delivers power to the electric propulsion motor. In this mode, excess power from the gasoline engine is diverted back via the generator motor to recharge the battery pack. In Engine Drive, the wheels are directly driven by the gasoline engine, with an ‘on-demand’ peak power ‘boost’ available from the electric propulsion motor.
In most urban driving situations, the vehicle will move between Hybrid Drive and EV Drive for optimum efficiency. Engine Drive is engaged as needed for brisk acceleration and for efficient highway driving.
The 2018 CR-V will also be specified with Honda’s 1.5 liter VTEC TURBO petrol engine, with a choice of either 6-speed manual or continuously variable ‘CVT’ transmission. All-new CR-V will not feature a diesel powertrain in European markets.
More details about the all-new Honda CR-V for Europe will be confirmed when the production specification vehicle is unveiled early next year. The new SUV will be officially launched in European markets in 2018.
4. Honda reveals fresh look and new engine option for Jazz supermini
- Sportier exterior styling and new Dynamic specification
- 130 PS petrol engine available with Jazz for the first time
- Retains unrivaled versatility and class-leading passenger space
The new-look Honda Jazz has been revealed ahead of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. As well as updates to the exterior styling and interior trim, the new Jazz will also be available with a 130 PS (96 kW) 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine for the first time in Europe.
Exterior changes align the Jazz with the latest Honda family style, incorporating the ‘Solid Wing Face’ headlight signature and grille. The front bumper is sharply sculpted, with more aggressive contours around the air vents. At the rear, shallower grille sections are linked by a gloss black trim strip above a trapezoid lower section. Updates to the exterior are rounded off by the addition of metallic Skyride Blue as a new color option.
Honda’s 130 PS petrol engine combines high output with low fuel consumption, and complies with stringent Euro 6 emissions standards. It achieves fuel economy of 5.4 l/100km (52.3 mpg) and CO2emissions from 124 g/km with the optional CVT automatic transmission. The CVT system itself has been revised to deliver a more linear and refined response under acceleration.
The 130 PS petrol engine is offered as part of a new Dynamic grade, which adds a thinner front splitter beneath the lower grille, and triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper – both finished with a sporty red accent line. Dynamic grade also includes LED headlights, front fog lamps, side sill skirts, a tailgate spoiler and gloss-black 185/55 R16 alloy wheels. The interior features a unique pinstripe pattern on the upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, all of which are enhanced by orange stitching.
The new Honda Jazz retains the exceptional versatility of the previous model, including boot space of 354 liters (up to 897 liters with the rear seats folded down) and passenger space that is unrivaled in the class. Honda’s highly practical 60:40-split Magic Seat system allows for numerous cargo configurations, with a maximum interior loading length of 2,480 mm and maximum loading height of 1,280 mm.
Standard equipment on the Jazz includes cruise control, heated seats, automatic headlights and the City-Brake Active safety system. Higher grades feature a 7-inch Honda Connect infotainment system, rear-view parking camera, keyless entry and start, as well as advanced safety technologies such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.
A 102 PS 1.3 i-VTEC petrol engine will continue to be available across all Jazz trim levels, apart from the new Dynamic grade.
5. Upgraded Diesel engine joins Honda Civic line-up
- Enhanced 1.6 liter i-DTEC engine available from March 2018
- Powertrain upgrades include higher-strength pistons and low-friction cylinder bores
- Power output remains at 120 PS and maximum torque at 300 Nm
A comprehensively revised 120 PS 1.6 liter i-DTEC diesel engine will join the Honda Civic range in Europe from March 2018, offering an outstanding combination of performance and efficiency.
Honda has made significant improvements to the engine and the exhaust system to maximize real world performance. The efficiency enhancements for the new Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC result in provisional fuel economy and CO2 emissions starting from 3.7 l/100 km (76.3 mpg)* and 99g/km (under the updated NEDC test)*.
The improvements to the 1.6-liter diesel include a reduction in cylinder friction, thanks to ‘super plateau honing’ of the bores to enable smoother piston movement. To further reduce cooling loss, pistons are made from forged steel.
The 1,597cc engine uses the same advanced Bosch fuel injection system as before, and features a small, high-efficiency turbocharger, low-pressure EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) system and a high-intake flow, high-swirl cylinder head port. A high-strength, lightweight slender crankshaft and all-aluminum, open-deck, high-pressure, die-cast engine block minimize the engine’s weight. For the new i-DTEC, additional cast ribs have been added to the cylinder block to increase structural rigidity and, consequently, improve the management of noise, vibration and harshness.
Honda’s new 1.6 i-DTEC is also one of the first engines to be officially tested through the Real Driving Emission (RDE) procedure to validate NOx and particulate emission levels. The diesel powertrain has a new NOx Storage Converter (NSC) system with a higher density cell improving NOx emission performance. A silver thin-coated particulate filter improves the combustion speed of particulate matter, extending exhaust component durability.
The 1.6 i-DTEC engine produces 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm, powering the Civic from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 10.5 seconds.
Assembled at Honda of the UK Manufacturing in Swindon, the revised engine will be available in both the four-door and five-door variants of the new tenth-generation Civic.
A nine-speed automatic transmission will further bolster the Civic’s powertrain options in mid-2018, representing its first ever application in a two-wheel drive car.
- *Honda internal data on the NEDC cycle according to Regulation (EC) No 692/2008 with the tightened test conditions prescribed by Regulation (EU) 2017/1153
RDE tests
Real Driving Emission (RDE) tests measure the pollutants such as NOx emitted by cars while driven on the road. RDE will be run alongside the laboratory-based test cycles such as NEDC and WLTP to ensure the delivery of low emissions from vehicles during on-road conditions throughout Europe.
The RDE test is performed as part of emissions type approval on public roads in real traffic, using a Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS) with binding limits for NOx and particulate number emissions. The diesel RDE limits (initially 168 mg/km for NOx and 9×1011 particles/km for particulate number) come into force on 1 September 2017 for new vehicle types.
6. Honda to present Power Manager Concept smart energy system at Frankfurt
- Fully-integrated energy transfer system manages energy between the grid, homes and electric vehicles
- Honda’s first step in helping electric cars to contribute to the creation of smart power grids
- Pilot project in France to use Power Manager units to develop regional smart grid
Honda will present its all-new Power Manager Concept, a fully-integrated energy transfer system, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show on 12 September.
The system is designed to incorporate electric vehicles into a smart power grid. It enables the collection and distribution of electricity between the grid, homes and businesses and electric vehicles, to intelligently balance demand and efficient storage of energy. Honda will apply its Power Manager technology as part of a smart grid pilot scheme in the west of France.
Philip Ross, Senior Vice President of Honda Motor Europe, said: “We will incorporate electrified drivelines in two thirds of cars sold in the region by 2025. The introduction of our Power Manager system supports and reinforces our commitment. It uses advanced technology to intelligently integrate the electric vehicle into the wider power network, so it is no longer just a consumer but also a contributor to the grid. It underlines our pledge to develop a more sustainable mobility model.”
Balancing electricity supply, storage and demand
Power Manager works by aggregating and distributing energy to and from the grid, solar panel-equipped homes or workplaces, and electric vehicles.
Electricity is received into the system from the grid or is generated by the solar panels and can be used to power and heat the building as well as to charge the EV. While the EV is plugged in, the energy can be stored and used at home or sold back to the grid, potentially generating value for EV owners.
The Power Manager system can help to stabilize the grid at times of either short or surplus supply, as well as representing a revenue opportunity for EV owners.
Pilot smart grid scheme in France
Honda Motor Europe will supply Power Manager units to the SMILE project (SMart Ideas to Link Energies) in a smart grid pilot scheme
The pilot project will see solar panels and Honda Power Managers* installed to create a smart power grid, where energy can be used to charge EVs, power the buildings, and feed electricity back into the grid when required.
The SMILE project, backed by the French Ministries of Industry and Energy, is operating 17 interconnecting projects with the aim of creating a large smart power grid in western France by 2019.
Honda’s development of Power Manager underlines its commitment and ambition in the area of electrification.
- *Legally complied Japan specification Honda Power Manager
7. Honda racing spirit on display at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
- Honda showcases two and four-wheeled production racing machinery at Frankfurt Motor Show
- Honda NSX GT3 on display ahead of 2018 GT racing campaign
- Honda Civic Type R ‘Customer Racing Study’ show car heralds upcoming customer racing program with the new Type R
Honda has proudly shown its racing spirit at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show with a stunning display of racing machines. The exciting models are based on road-going production vehicles and emphasize the racing DNA that is inherent in Honda’s two and four-wheeled product range.
The Honda NSX GT3 takes centre stage on the display following its launch at the 24 Hours of Spa Endurance Race in July earlier this year. The NSX GT3 has been designed by Honda R&D in Japan in collaboration with JAS Motorsport in Milan, Italy and features a production-based 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 racing engine mated to a six-speed, sequential-shift racing gearbox that delivers power to the rear wheels. The NSX GT3’s performance credentials are finished off with a state-of-the-art chassis and aerodynamic package.
The Civic Type R ‘Customer Racing Study’ makes its first public appearance and shows Honda’s intent to take the new Type R from the road to the racetrack in 2018. Based on the Civic Type R, the ‘Customer Racing Study’ features an aggressive livery and various modifications including lightweight 18” racing wheels, racing tires and a lowered ride height that accentuate the sporting heritage of the production variant.
Also on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show is the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 as ridden by German rider Stefan Bradl in the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) Superbike World Championship. Based on the production Fireblade SP2, this racing motorcycle is highly modified in accordance with WorldSBK regulations and is the ultimate expression of production-based motorcycle racing.
8. My Honda – the digital concierge service for owners
- Real-time service keeps owners informed and up-to-date with vehicle monitoring and alerts via a smartphone app
- Safety functions include an automatic connection to dedicated operators in the event of a collision
- Security alerts warn of unexpected vehicle movements
- ‘My Honda’ service is now being rolled out across European markets
Honda’s new advanced on-board telematics device for its cars delivers a comprehensive ‘digital concierge’ service for owners. The ‘My Honda’ device plugs into the car’s control unit, and provides a raft of safety, security, vehicle care and convenience functions, all of which are accessible via an iOS or Android smartphone app.
Philip Ross, Senior Vice President of Honda Motor Europe, said: “Our technology aims to improve people’s lives and promote our clean, safe, fun and connected brand values. The ‘My Honda’ app is designed to assist owners in a variety of ways, whether they’re behind the wheel or have left their car parked up. We’ve also made it easier than ever for customers to contact their dealer, simplifying service bookings and keeping them up-to-date with our latest cars and innovations.”
Safety support
Honda’s telematics service gives the driver peace of mind when it comes to vehicle safety. In the event of a collision, ‘My Honda’ will connect to a trained operator to reassure the driver and guide them through the situation, alerting emergency services if necessary. If roadside assistance is required, the app can connect the driver to a patrol team at the touch of a button and send them the car’s location.
Security alerts
A suite of security functions in the ‘My Honda’ app means that the owner is alerted to any unexpected movement of their car. The ‘Towing Alert’ technology notifies the owner if their car is being moved without the engine running, while ‘Zone Control’ functionality enables the owner to set a defined ‘permitted’ driving area for third parties (for example, valet parking at a large facility or venue), only receiving an alert if the car goes outside this zone. Finally, when the owner is driving, the ‘Over-speeding Alert’ also warns them if they are exceeding a pre-selected speed limit.
Vehicle information
Vital information about the status of the vehicle’s engine and battery systems is available to view in the ‘My Honda’ app, as well as an analysis of data from recent trips, reporting on fuel economy and scoring the smoothness of the driving style. A built-in location device enables drivers to use the app to find their Honda in even the most complex car park.
Dealer interaction
The ‘My Honda’ app will make it easier than ever for customers to request a service booking for their car. It can also send all the latest news and special offers directly to the owner’s device, provide information about new Honda cars, and help owners book a test drive.
The new ‘My Honda’ telematics service is being introduced across European markets in 2017. Honda owners can contact their local dealer to discuss availability and the registration process for the service
9. Honda Accessories
- New Carbon Pack for award-winning Civic Type R
- Stylish and sporty Silver Line and Orange Line options for Civic range
- Dramatic HR-V Black Edition with distinctive exterior features
- Sophisticated new CR-V Lifestyle Plus model line
Honda is showcasing a wide variety of individual accessories and customization packs for various models at the Frankfurt Motor Show. These accessories allow owners to enhance or adapt their car to suit their personal requirements and tastes.
Carbon Packs for the Civic Type R
The Carbon Exterior Pack for the new Civic Type R is designed to perfectly accentuate the hot hatch’s aerodynamic details, and features a unique red element embedded into the carbon pattern. The Pack includes carbon door mirror caps, carbon B-pillar trim, carbon rear wing spoiler and a carbon rear diffuser decoration.
The option of enhancing Type R’s interior is provided by a Carbon Interior Pack, which incorporates carbon accents on the dashboard, centre console and door sills.
Civic Silver Line and Orange Line
New Civic buyers and owners can choose a stylish Silver Line package to add eye-catching highlights to the exterior of their car. It features unique Liquid Silver bodywork trim including front skirt, side skirts, rear diffuser and mirror caps. There is also a custom silver finish for the 18-inch Archiros alloy wheels.
An even more sporty finish for the new Civic can be realized with the Orange Line package. This option includes a Tuscan Orange finish for the front skirt, side skirts, rear diffuser and mirror caps. The dashboard is enhanced with accents in the same vivid color. The package can be extended with the option of 18-inch Hexia alloy wheels.
HR-V Black Edition
Distinctive, bold and individual, the new Black Edition enhances the sculptural lines of the HR-V with a range of stylish and dramatic accessories. The pack includes unique front and rear lower body trim, Berlina Black front grille moulding, 18-inch Stygean alloy wheels, running boards and black mirror caps. A unique badge, boot mat and carpet set round off the Black Edition features. Bespoke black leather upholstery and door armrests are a practical and luxurious option.
CR-V Lifestyle Plus
Also on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show is a new trim level for the world’s best-selling SUV. The Lifestyle Plus model creates a more dynamic and sporty look for CR-V, with 18-inch alloy wheels in a unique Kaiser Silver finish, new front and rear body-colored aero bumpers, and a tailgate spoiler.
The interior of the CR-V Lifestyle Plus features advanced technologies and luxurious touches, including front heated seats and leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear-view camera and 7-inch Honda CONNECT touch-screen display with Garmin Navigation.