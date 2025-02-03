Honda EV Hub prepares for new level of flexible production in reimagined manufacturing environment

Over $1 billion investment positions Honda to build ICE, hybrid, and EV models on same production line

Honda has provided a first look at its innovative approach to manufacture electric vehicles (EV) by late 2025 at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio, detailing the company’s flexible approach that uniquely positions Honda to build internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid-electric, and battery electric vehicles (EVs) on the same production lines. In retooling the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), East Liberty Auto Plant (ELP) and Anna Engine Plant (AEP), an investment that will reach over $1 billion, Honda has reimagined manufacturing to create a work environment that is more human-friendly and environmentally responsible while achieving the highest levels of quality, efficiency and value for customers.

“The Honda EV Hub provides Honda with the flexibility to produce ICE, hybrid-electric and EV models on the same production lines so we can quickly respond to shifting customer needs and market conditions,” said Bob Schwyn, senior vice president, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC. “Beyond adding the capability to produce EVs, we completely reimagined our approach to manufacturing, transforming the Honda production environment with more human-friendly processes and sustainable manufacturing practices.”

The Honda EV Hub will begin EV production in late 2025 with the all-new Acura RSX EV followed by Honda EV models based on the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon prototypes the company debuted on January, 7 at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Honda also debuted its original vehicle operating system (OS), the ASIMO OS, for use in Honda 0 Series models. The use of the ASIMO name pays homage to the beloved Honda ASIMO robot and the “Wise” value of the Honda 0 Series. More information on the Honda 0 Series models and related announcements at CES can be found here.

Honda announced plans to establish the Honda EV Hub in Ohio in October 2022, based on the company’s vision to make zero emissions vehicles represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040. Honda and LG Energy Solution committed to invest $3.5 billion in a new JV battery facility, L-H Battery Company, with the overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion. The facility will have an annual capacity of approximately 40GWh, with production scheduled to start in late 2025.

In addition to serving as the starting point for the global production of the new Honda 0 Series EVs, the Honda EV Hub is playing a critical role in developing the knowledge and expertise for EV technology and production to be shared with other Honda plants in North America and globally. Details on the retooling efforts at the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Anna Engine Plant, can be found in the backgrounder at the end of this news release.

Triple Action to Zero

Honda engineers have utilized the opportunity of reimagining manufacturing at the Honda EV Hub to implement energy-saving and other environmentally responsible initiatives in line with the company’s Triple Action to Zero approach. Triple Action to Zero is a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving zero environmental impact by 2050, through three critical action areas: carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation.

All three plants in the Honda EV Hub, MAP, ELP and AEP, play pivotal roles in this initiative and have already begun adopting new processes and equipment to reduce the company’s environmental impact.

Honda is targeting net-zero CO2 emissions from its products and operations by 2050. As part of the retooling of the Honda EV Hub, actions to advance the company toward carbon neutrality include high efficiency melt furnaces installed at AEP that reduce consumption of natural gas. Honda selected the new melt furnaces due to their potential to be modified in the future to Plasma Arc Melting that would further reduce CO2 emissions. New air HVAC handlers, more efficient lighting, and energy-saving equipment was introduced at all plants to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Clean Energy: The Honda goal to use 100% sustainable and/or carbon-free energy sources is already offsetting more than 60% of the electricity used in its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power.

The Honda goal to use 100% sustainable and/or carbon-free energy sources is already offsetting more than 60% of the electricity used in its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power. Resource Circulation: Honda aims to utilize 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products. This approach is also applied at the Honda EV Hub. Honda recycles scrap material at all plants, including aluminum at AEP that is melted onsite and reused to make battery cases and engines. Honda also is transforming associate uniforms into sound-absorbing insulation for use in Honda and Acura automobiles.

SOURCE: Honda