Honda engine production in Ohio reaches 25 million milestone

Associates at the largest Honda engine plant in the world celebrate milestone engine and continued investment

Associates at Honda’s Anna, Ohio engine plant, the largest Honda engine plant in the world, today celebrated the 25 millionth engine produced since Honda of America Mfg., Inc. opened the facility in 1985.

Honda recently invested $47 million in the Anna Engine Plant for the introduction of the new engine lineup for 2018 Honda Accord, including two new, direct-injected VTEC Turbo 4-cylinder engines and the 2.0 i-VTEC Atkinson Cycle engine for the Accord Hybrid. Total investment at the plant now exceeds $2.7 billion.

“Building 25 million engines is not just a major production milestone, but symbolic of the passion and commitment invested by our associates, past and present, to satisfy 25 million customers,” said Paul Dentinger, plant manager of the Anna Engine Plant. “We continue to invest in our plant and our people to build a new generation of Honda engine products for customers here and around the world.”

The 25 millionth engine, produced on Line 4, was a 1.5-liter turbo that will be installed in an all-new 2018 Accord, assembled 45 miles to the east at the Marysville Auto Plant. The Anna Engine Plant also makes the turbo engine that powers the Civic Type-R built in the U.K., the most powerful engine ever offered in a Honda production vehicle in the U.S.

The Anna facility supplies engines and components for 14 Honda and Acura products made in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Canada and other locations across the globe. The Anna Engine Plant has four assembly lines and two casting operations.

The Anna Engine plant reached its milestone 32 years after it opened. At its current production rate – 1.18 million engines annually – it will take only 21 years for Anna to build another 25 million engines.

