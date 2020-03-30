Honda e and CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE win design awards in the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020”

Honda announced that the all-new Honda e electric vehicle and the CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE supersport bike won product design awards in one of the most respected awards in the world, the Red Dot Award*.

Honda e won “Red Dot: Best of the Best 2020” in the automobile category, and also received “Red Dot 2020” in the meta category of “Smart Products”.

Honda e is a new-generation electric vehicle focused on a simple design and ease of use built upon Honda’s philosophy of human-centric design, while bringing new values to customers that meet the needs of modern urban life through seamlessly connected technology and outstanding driving dynamics. Honda e’s dashboard features two large touchscreens which display a wide range of applications and connected infotainment services in a lounge-like atmosphere, seamlessly integrating with the occupants’ urban lifestyle. By accessing various connected services displayed on these large touchscreens, the driver and occupants can enjoy the same connectivity and comfort while driving, stationary or charging. The battery is situated under the floor, realizing a low center of gravity and a firm footing despite its small size, and contributes to an optimum balance between stability and handling.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Honda