Honda confirms pricing, spec and grades for four door Civic

Honda UK has today announced pricing for the four door Civic. Set to hit retail forecourts next month, the entry-level SE petrol model with manual transmission will start from £19,395 OTR rising to £27,120 OTR for a top-spec EX diesel automatic.
Starting from just 91g/km CO2 for the 1.6 i-DTEC manual, which will deliver up to 83.1mpg, the diesel automatic will deliver up to 68.9mpg and emits 108g/km CO2. The petrol version is equally clean with 107g/km CO2 for the CVT while the manual petrol emits just 110g/km CO2, making the Civic four door one of the cleanest saloons in its class. The petrol version is equally efficient, delivering up to 58.9mpg for the manual and 60.1mpg for the CVT.
Trim levels will mirror those of the existing hatchback model with SE, SR and EX trims available. Entry level grade SE comes with Honda SENSING suite of safety features, collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. The petrol CVT and diesel automatic both come with low speed following.
SR grade adds rain sensing auto wipers, dual climate control air conditioning, parking sensors and Honda CONNECT (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a rear parking camera. The EX trim further includes leather seats, smart entry and start, LED headlights with washers, LED fog lights, wireless phone charging and heated rear seats.
PCP pricing has also been confirmed for the new car with monthly payments of £259 a month on a three year, 10,000 mile contract on 5.9% APR for a 1.6 i-DTEC SR manual.
“The arrival of the four door variant now completes the line-up for the Civic family in the UK,” commented Phil Webb, Head of Car at Honda UK. “With the hatchback and the four door now available, we have a strong Civic range whether it’s a corporate or retail customer looking for a car.”
|Model
|Grade
|Transmission
|CO2
|VED 1st year
|OTR
|Mpg
|Insurance
|129PS VTEC Turbo
|SE
|Man
|110
|£145
|£19,395
|58.9
|15E
|129PS VTEC Turbo
|SR
|Man
|110
|£145
|£21,240
|58.9
|15E
|129PS VTEC Turbo
|EX
|Man
|110
|£145
|£24,100
|58.9
|15E
|129PS VTEC Turbo
|SE
|CVT
|107
|£145
|£20,795
|60.1
|15E
|129PS VTEC Turbo
|SR
|CVT
|107
|£145
|£22,640
|60.1
|15E
|129PS VTEC Turbo
|EX
|CVT
|107
|£145
|£25,500
|60.1
|15E
|1.6 i-DTEC
|SE
|Man
|91
|£145
|£20,745
|83.1
|18E
|1.6 i-DTEC
|SR
|Man
|91
|£145
|£22,590
|83.1
|19A
|1.6 i-DTEC
|EX
|Man
|91
|£145
|£25,450
|83.1
|19A
|1.6 i-DTEC
|SE
|Auto
|108
|£165
|£22,415
|68.9
|18E
|1.6 i-DTEC
|SR
|Auto
|108
|£165
|£24,260
|68.9
|19A
|1.6 i-DTEC
|EX
|Auto
|108
|£165
|£27,120
|68.9
|19A
