Honda confirms pricing, spec and grades for four door Civic

Honda UK has today announced pricing for the four door Civic. Set to hit retail forecourts next month, the entry-level SE petrol model with manual transmission will start from £19,395 OTR rising to £27,120 OTR for a top-spec EX diesel automatic.

Starting from just 91g/km CO 2 for the 1.6 i-DTEC manual, which will deliver up to 83.1mpg, the diesel automatic will deliver up to 68.9mpg and emits 108g/km CO 2 . The petrol version is equally clean with 107g/km CO 2 for the CVT while the manual petrol emits just 110g/km CO 2 , making the Civic four door one of the cleanest saloons in its class. The petrol version is equally efficient, delivering up to 58.9mpg for the manual and 60.1mpg for the CVT.

Trim levels will mirror those of the existing hatchback model with SE, SR and EX trims available. Entry level grade SE comes with Honda SENSING suite of safety features, collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. The petrol CVT and diesel automatic both come with low speed following.

SR grade adds rain sensing auto wipers, dual climate control air conditioning, parking sensors and Honda CONNECT (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a rear parking camera. The EX trim further includes leather seats, smart entry and start, LED headlights with washers, LED fog lights, wireless phone charging and heated rear seats.

PCP pricing has also been confirmed for the new car with monthly payments of £259 a month on a three year, 10,000 mile contract on 5.9% APR for a 1.6 i-DTEC SR manual.

“The arrival of the four door variant now completes the line-up for the Civic family in the UK,” commented Phil Webb, Head of Car at Honda UK. “With the hatchback and the four door now available, we have a strong Civic range whether it’s a corporate or retail customer looking for a car.”

Model Grade Transmission CO 2 VED 1st year OTR Mpg Insurance 129PS VTEC Turbo SE Man 110 £145 £19,395 58.9 15E 129PS VTEC Turbo SR Man 110 £145 £21,240 58.9 15E 129PS VTEC Turbo EX Man 110 £145 £24,100 58.9 15E 129PS VTEC Turbo SE CVT 107 £145 £20,795 60.1 15E 129PS VTEC Turbo SR CVT 107 £145 £22,640 60.1 15E 129PS VTEC Turbo EX CVT 107 £145 £25,500 60.1 15E 1.6 i-DTEC SE Man 91 £145 £20,745 83.1 18E 1.6 i-DTEC SR Man 91 £145 £22,590 83.1 19A 1.6 i-DTEC EX Man 91 £145 £25,450 83.1 19A 1.6 i-DTEC SE Auto 108 £165 £22,415 68.9 18E 1.6 i-DTEC SR Auto 108 £165 £24,260 68.9 19A 1.6 i-DTEC EX Auto 108 £165 £27,120 68.9 19A

