Honda confirms economy and emissions data for CR-V Hybrid, and announces key exhibits at the Mondial Paris Motor Show 2018

Ahead of the 2018 Mondial Paris Motor Show, Honda has announced the line up of products that will be exhibited on its show stand. The cars on display will include the all-new CR-V Hybrid, which makes its debut in European production specification, the refreshed and upgraded HR-V SUV, and a specially-commissioned Civic Type R ‘Art Car’.

Honda’s first hybrid SUV in Europe

Ahead of its European show debut, Honda has confirmed official fuel economy and CO 2 emissions for the all-new CR-V Hybrid. Under the combined cycle of the revised NEDC test, the front-wheel drive model of the 184 PS (135 kW) petrol-electric SUV has achieved CO 2 emissions of 120g/km and official average (combined) fuel economy of 5.3l/100km (53.3mpg). The all-wheel drive CR-V Hybrid variant has CO 2 emissions of 126g/km and average (combined) fuel economy of 5.5 l/100km (51.4 mpg).

The CR-V Hybrid is driven by Honda’s unique i-MMD technology, which intelligently and automatically switches between three driving modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive – to optimise both performance and efficiency.

At the Paris Motor Show, the production-specification debut of the CR-V Hybrid will be joined by the petrol models of the car, showcasing a range of variants including the new seven-seater option. The latest evolution of Honda’s popular compact SUV has been developed as the most practical, comfortable and refined CR-V yet.

A more advanced and elegant HR-V

The refreshed and upgraded Honda HR-V will make its European debut in Paris. The 2019 HR-V features include enhanced exterior styling, updates to the interior and the addition of numerous advanced technologies.

A more substantial interpretation of Honda’s ‘Solid Wing Face’ graphic leads the changes to the design, comprising a new, high-gloss dark chrome panel above the front grille. Projector headlight lenses and LED daytime running lights are also now standard across the range. From launch, the 2019 HR-V will be offered with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine, but the range will be extended in Spring next year by the option of a sportier 1.5-litre VTEC TURBO or a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel.

Civic Type R ‘ArtCar Manga’

In the pursuit of a Civic Type R with a truly bespoke appearance, Honda engaged with Japanese design school, Human Academy Europe based in France, to put a challenge to its students. The competition called for designs that visualised a Manga-inspired ‘Art Car’, with the winning submission to be turned into a full-car wrap.

This remarkable one-off commission will be presented at the Paris Motor Show alongside the Sport Plus model of the Civic hatchback.

Honda’s celebration of motorsport

To celebrate Honda’s commitment to motorsport, the Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 Formula One car will be displayed, equipped with the RA618H power unit.

Located in the new exclusive LIMITED area of the Mondial Paris Motor show, another star of the Honda Motorsport program, the NSX GT3 will be displayed. The GT3 racer will be showcased alongside a 2018 NSX road car. The GT3 race version competes in high-level series on three continents for Honda’s Customer Racing Programme, and July 2018 saw the NSX name return to the Spa 24 Hours race, 25 years since the previous generation sports car last competed there.

Highlighting Honda’s expertise across a raft of advanced products, the car line-up in Paris will be bolstered by exhibits from the brand’s motorcycle and power equipment divisions.

SOURCE: Honda