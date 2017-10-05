Honda comes out on top in what car? Servicing satisfaction survey

Honda has won What Car? magazine’s inaugural Servicing Satisfaction Survey, with the Japanese manufacturer receiving widespread praise for the quality and value of its comprehensive road car range.

New for 2017, the poll – published in the November issue of Britain’s leading consumer automotive magazine – canvassed readers for their views on key criteria, from quality of work to politeness of staff and value for money.

Honda is the only manufacturer to be rated inside the top three in both categories, placing second in ‘Best franchised dealers, 0-3 years’ – to reflect a typical new car warranty period – and third in ‘Best franchised dealers, 4-20 years’, indicative of how dealers perform as a car ages. Honda’s strong scores across the board earned the brand top honours in the overall ‘Best franchised dealers, 0-20 years’ rankings.

“What Car? is an esteemed publication, and to be the only manufacturer to score so highly in all three age categories is testament to our unstinting commitment to offer the very best in customer service,” said David Hodgetts, Managing Director of Honda UK. “It is immensely satisfying to be recognised in this area.

“At Honda, we pride ourselves on the quality of our products and our attention-to-detail, the value for money we offer and our ethos that the client relationship begins the moment consumers set foot in one of our showrooms. For us, every single customer is unique and that is why we create bespoke sales experiences from beginning to end.”

“Most people get their cars serviced at a franchised dealer during the warranty period, making the experience you can expect an important consideration when buying a new car,” added What Car? editor Steve Huntingford.

“The What Car? Servicing Satisfaction Survey shows that Honda dealers score well in every area – and while the level of satisfaction with many brands plummets as cars age, Honda owners can expect attentive behaviour from staff and a high standard of workmanship throughout their cars’ lives.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.