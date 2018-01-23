Honda Civic victorious at Company Car Today’s Inaugural CCT100 Awards

The Honda Civic has been victorious in the Lower Medium category of Company Car Today’s inaugural CCT100 Awards.

The inaugural Company Car Today CCT100 Awards spotlight the top company car choices and give fleets the best options for their business car operations.

The CCT100 Awards is a new event in the fleet calendar, and as the only product-focused awards in the industry, they provide the opportunity to inform fleets by highlighting the best new cars for their every need. The CCT100 set out the 100 cars to suit any fleet requirement, anointing the best in class across 20 categories.

The award winners are decided from a shortlist of five, with the winners demonstrating strength across 12 characteristics important to company car operators and drivers, including emissions, running costs, price, performance and desirability.

The Honda Civic triumphed in a fiercely competitive group which included the Ford Focus, Hyundai Ioniq, Skoda Octavia and the VW Golf.

“Honda’s Civic was one of the most impressive new cars of last year, and manages to combine practicality, a great petrol engine, attractive pricing, low running costs, snappy design and an entertaining driving experience,” said Company Car Today Editor Paul Barker. “It’s a car that took a big step on from a predecessor that was no bad car in itself, and the new Civic deserves the big success that should come its way.”

“For the Civic to be acclaimed as a top-performing model in a major category award is a clear demonstration that the Civic continues to perform well a year after launch,” said Phil Webb, head of car at Honda UK. “The Civic provides excellent running costs, competitive pricing and an overall attractive proposition for company car drivers. We are delighted to have won this award and strengthen the image of Civic, across both customer and business markets.”

