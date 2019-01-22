Honda Civic is triumphant at the CCT100 Awards

Honda UK is celebrating another successful year at the Company Car Today Top 100 (CCT100) Awards, with the Honda Civic achieving first place in the ‘Lower Medium Car of the Year’ category, for the second year running.

The CCT100 is a definitive list of 100 cars which suit every fleet requirement. Award winners are chosen from 20 categories with praise for competitive pricing models, running costs, emissions, practicality and driver appeal.

The Honda Civic was victorious against its competitors; Ford Focus, Hyundai Ioniq, Skoda Octavia and VW Golf, in the ‘Lower Medium Car of the Year’ category.

Paul Barker, Editor at Company Car Today, said: “Honda’s Civic has proven once more that it is the best company car option in the lower medium sector, despite enhanced competition from key rivals.”

“The Civic’s efficient engine range, practicality, good looks and great driving experience are a powerful combination in one of the key segments of the fleet sector. Retaining the CCT100 Lower Medium Car of the Year award is a great achievement.”

Marc Samuel, Fleet Sales Operations Manager, added: “We’re delighted to be recipients of the Lower Medium Car award for the second year running. The Honda Civic provides fleets with great running costs and purchase price, making this car an attractive package all round.”

SOURCE: Honda