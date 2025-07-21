Honda celebrates 40 years of production at Anna Engine Plant in Ohio

Largest Honda auto engine plant in the world built its first engine on July 22, 1985 and has expanded more than tenfold in size since then with investments totaling $2.9 billion

Honda will mark the 40th anniversary of the Anna Engine Plant (AEP) on Tuesday, July 22, celebrating the largest Honda auto engine plant in the world. Now a key part of the Honda EV Hub, AEP is one of three production facilities in Ohio that are advancing the concept of flexible manufacturing, using domestic and globally made parts to produce internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrid powertrains and all-electric motors on the same production lines.

AEP has built more than 32.5 million engines, including for automobiles and powersports products, as well as a variety of powertrain components for engines and transmissions since it began production of motorcycle engines on July 22, 1985. Production of auto engines began in 1986 with a 4-cylinder powerplant for the Honda Civic.

AEP currently produces a range of V6 and inline 4-cylinder engines, including 1.5, 2.0 and 3.0-liter turbo engines. The production history of AEP also includes a great variety of engines for performance vehicles and highly fuel-efficient hybrid-electric models. Notable power units include:

2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine that powers the Honda hybrid-electric models, including the Accord, CR-V and Civic hybrids

190-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that powers Honda Civic, Accord, CR-V and Acura Integra and ADX

315 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for the Civic Type R, which is exported to Japan where the vehicle is assembled

320 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that powers the Acura Integra Type S

355 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that powers Acura TLX and MDX Type S models

500 hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that powered the second-generation Acura NSX

“Everything that Honda has accomplished at the Anna Engine Plant during the past 40 years has been achieved through the skills and commitment of our associates and this will continue as we pursue an expanded form of flexible manufacturing in the future,” said Michael Tinch, plant lead of Anna Engine Plant. “As we maximize production of ICE and hybrid models, even while preparing for the future of EV production, I know our associates will continue to produce high quality products that meet the needs of our customers.”

Established in 1985 as a modest 200,000 square-foot facility with 94 production associates, AEP has evolved through a series of investments totaling $2.9 billion into a sprawling facility of over 2.8 million square feet, employing 2,900 associates. Production operations range from ferrous casting, high-pressure die-casting and machining to heat treating and assembly, solidifying AEP’s reputation as one of the industry’s most comprehensive and interconnected powertrain facilities.

AEP produces a variety of components, including cylinder sleeves and heads, camshafts and crankshafts for Honda engines, as well as the high-precision pulleys used in the continuously variable transmission (CVT) produced at the nearby Honda Transmission in Ohio also using domestic and globally made parts.

Demonstrating the plant’s adaptability and flexibility, AEP is now playing a major role in Honda’s electrified future, even as it continues to produce a range of ICE engines to support customer demand. As part of the Honda EV Hub, and as a first within global Honda, AEP has added three new processes to produce the aluminum EV battery case, including: megacasting, friction stir welding (FSW) and Minimum Quantity Lubrication (MQL) machining.

When EV production begins in 2026, the EV battery case megacast at AEP will go to the Marysville Auto Plant, where it will be combined with the battery module to create the EV battery pack that will power the Honda and Acura EVs made at both the Marysville and East Liberty Auto Plants.

Honda manufacturing in Ohio

Honda has produced automobiles in Ohio for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982 with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant, and today is the largest employer in the state.

Honda established U.S. manufacturing operations in Marysville in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production. Today, over 12,000 associates support Honda manufacturing in Ohio, with five plants that represent a total capital investment of $13 billion and the capacity to produce 460,000 Honda and Acura automobiles, 1.18 million automobile engines, and over 1 million automobile transmissions and two-motor hybrid systems, using domestic and globally made parts.

The company’s five Ohio manufacturing facilities include three auto plants, the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Performance Manufacturing Center, as well as the Anna Engine Plant and transmission plant in Russells Point. The company has invested more than $1.4 billion in these facilities over the past six years, continually modernizing equipment and adopting new technologies to advance quality and efficiency for Honda and Acura customers here and around the world. Now, Honda is establishing a new EV Hub for the start of EV production in the U.S. including an investment of over $1 billion to re-tool its existing auto and powertrain plants in Ohio for production of electric vehicles, as well as $3.5 billion with LG Energy Solution to establish a joint venture EV battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio.

SOURCE: Honda