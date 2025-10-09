Honda Celebrates 30th Anniversary of CR-V

The CR-V, which originally stood for “Comfortable Runabout Vehicle,” was developed as an innovative SUV model under the concept of the “Creative Mover*2” series, which aimed to support people in creating more fun and enjoyable lifestyles, pioneering a new genre of “urban SUV” that offered excellent comfort and runabout capability. In the 30 years since the initial launch in Japan, in 1995, CR-V has gained and maintained popularity all around the world.

While expanding sales into more markets, CR-V continued to advance in line with the needs of the customer in each era. In July 2024, the CR-V e:FCEV was launched*3 as the first fuel cell vehicle with plug-in charging capability by a Japanese automaker*4. In August 2025, cumulative global unit sales of CR-V reached 15 million units. Based on total unit sales over the past ten years (2015-2024), the CR-V is the best-selling Honda automobile model, establishing itself as an important model representing the Honda SUV lineup.

In 2022, Honda launched the sixth-generation CR-V model lineup. The CR-V e:HEV, a hybrid variant featuring a comfortable cabin space and dynamic driving with the Honda two-motor hybrid system, has been well received by many customers around the world, mainly in North America and China, and is scheduled to be launched in Japan as well, in the near future. Prior to the Japan launch, the CR-V e:HEV Prototype will be exhibited in the Honda booth at the Japan Mobility Show (Press days: Oct. 29 – 30, Public days: Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025).

Including CR-V models, Honda will continue to offer a lineup with a wide variety of mobility products and services that will contribute to making life more enjoyable for more customers around the world.