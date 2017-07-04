Honda celebrates 25 Years of Type R and Fireblade at Goodwood Festival of Speed

This weekend, Honda returned to Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrating 25 years of its pioneering sports brands, Type R and Fireblade. In addition, the world’s most advanced Hydrogen vehicle, Honda’s Clarity Fuel Cell, made its UK debut on the Goodwood hill climb.

Honda’s historic display of Type R vehicles included the original 1992 NSX Type R, Integra Type R, Accord Type R and all Civic Type R models. The impressive line-up is completed with the UK debut of the much anticipated 2017 Civic Type R – the current FWD lap record holder around the Nurburgring Nordscheliefe.

All Type R models participated in an exclusive 25 years of Type R hill climb, led by British Touring Car Champion and Honda Yuasa driver, Matt Neal. The Goodwood hill climb consists of 9 turns and ascends 1.86km through the Goodwood Estate in Sussex, UK.

Both Type R and Fireblade signify Honda’s racing heritage and history as a motorsport inspired vehicle manufacturer.

The Honda stand brought to life the culture of discovery, exploration and challenge, enriched within the Honda brand. Visitors were able to immerse themselves in a collection of Honda products via interactive challenges.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed took place from Thursday, June 29 until Sunday, July 2.

