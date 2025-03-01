Honda associates in Alabama launch all-new 2026 Passport and Passport TrailSport

ore than 4,500 associates celebrate production start of all-new Honda Passport SUV, the most off-road capable Honda SUV ever

Associates at the Honda Alabama Auto Plant (AAP) today celebrated the start of production of the all-new 2026 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport, the most off-road capable Honda SUV ever, built exclusively in Lincoln, Alabama.

The fourth-generation Passport lineup includes the Passport TrailSport, the ultimate Honda adventure SUV with authentic off-road capability and versatility, together with exceptional on-road performance. Featuring a 3.5-liter DOHC V-6 – built at the engine plant in Lincoln – and Passport’s first 10-speed automatic transmission, the 2026 Passport offers a number of new rugged features to enhance the off-road experience.

“Honda associates in Alabama worked with ingenuity and determination to bring to market the most rugged Honda SUV ever for our customers, the all-new 2026 Honda Passport,” said Lamar Whitaker, plant leader of the Alabama Auto Plant.

The 2026 Passport comes in three primary trim levels – RTL, TrailSport and TrailSport Elite –built on the Honda light truck architecture first applied two years ago to the new Honda Pilot, an extremely rigid platform that was engineered for off-road capabilities. Pricing begins with the Passport RTL with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $44,7501 (excluding $1,450 destination charge).

“The deep collaboration of the Honda R&D, manufacturing and purchasing teams enabled us to create a high-quality Honda Passport that also will be easier for our associates to build,” said Mike Smith, senior staff engineer at the Alabama Auto Plant and the Engineering Project Leader for Passport.

More than 4,500 Honda associates in Alabama have the exclusive responsibility to manufacture Honda light trucks including the Passport, Pilot, Odyssey and Ridgeline along with TrailSport models. AAP has the annual capacity to produce more than 350,000 vehicles and V6 engines and has manufactured more than 6.5 million vehicles since production began in 2001.

Manufacturing the 2026 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport

The next-generation all-new 2026 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport continues to be built on the same line as the Honda Pilot and Pilot TrailSport, which introduced an all-new version for the 2023 model year. AAP associates leveraged their nearly 25 years of experience to take on several new challenges to build the all-new Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport. This included new production technologies and processes.

AAP associates worked closely with the Ohio-based R&D team based on the unique Honda “One Floor” approach of having R&D, manufacturing and purchasing associates collaborating from the earliest stages of product creation. For the first time, this involved members of the Alabama New Model Team being based at the North American Automotive Development Center (ADC) in Ohio, collaboration that resulted in refinements to the vehicle design and creation of new processes and tools to achieve higher quality and efficiency, while making Passport easier for associates to build.

AAP associates applied a new tool for use with the flush mount parking system, equipment that installs four sensors into the front bumper that are used to alert the driver when approaching an object. These sensors are mounted “flush” with the surface of the bumper using ultra-sonic welders. AAP associates worked with a supplier to design a new cradle to fit in the base equipment – a new, first-in-Honda tool – to give the equipment new-found flexibility to efficiently work on multiple models, eliminating the need for multiple pieces of equipment and saving floor space.

Passport adopts the front-end module (FEM) for the first time, an approach to assembly that enables associates to step into the front of the vehicle to install key components inside the engine room, rather than reaching over the front end of the vehicle. This results in a major improvement in ergonomics for associates, reducing the number of production processes, while promoting high build quality.

AAP associates install two thick steel skid plates to protect the oil pan, transmission and gas tank of Passport TrailSport and TrailSport Elite, capable of supporting the entire weight of the vehicle crashing down on a rock while minimizing the collection of debris like sand, gravel, mud and snow.

For the first time ever on a Honda light truck, Passport TrailSport models are equipped with heavy-duty front and rear recovery points rated at twice the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of Passport. Constructed of cast-iron, the bright orange closed loop front recovery points are powder coated to resist corrosion and engineered to break away in the event of a front collision. This patented design is a world’s first and enables the Passport to target top of class safety ratings. Due to the critical role they play, the recovery hooks are installed with DC torque tools rather than manual or pneumatic tools, which helps associates install the recovery hooks to desired specifications while making the process easier for associates.

A trailer hitch is now standard on both Passport TrailSport models which can tow as much as 5,000 pounds, more than enough for most boats, campers or “toy” trailers used by Honda customers. Installed by AAP associates the new trailer hitch also integrates the two rear recovery points helps protect the rear fascia from off-road damage. The trailer hitch on Passport is more substantial with two additional bolts compared to the hitch on the Pilot, requiring a new piece of equipment that enables associates to use a single lift assist arm to guide the semi-autonomous process that is easier and achieves precise installation of the hitch.

A number of lift assist devices were added at AAP to make processes easier for associates and to achieve high quality. A new steel hood introduced as part of the rugged capability of Passport, required the addition of lift assist devices in weld, paint and assembly to help AAP associates to handle and install the hood. The design of the new second-row seat includes a steel-reinforced support structure that plays a role in Passport’s crash protection, requiring a stronger lift assist device to make it easier to achieve precise installation of the more than 100 lb. seat structure.

A key component of the Rugged design theme is the matte finish of exterior garnishes on the exterior of the rear cargo area that enables customers to lean skis, fishing poles and other equipment against Passport without scratching the surface. Late in the development process prior to mass production, AAP associates identified the need to adjust the finish on the garnishes to ensure quality for the customer by preventing scratches.

The AAP engine plant builds the 3.5-liter, 6-cylinder engine that powers Passport, producing 285 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. The 10-speed automatic transmission – new to Passport – is made at the Honda Transmission Plant in Georgia.

SOURCE: Honda