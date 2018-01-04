Honda announces pricing and grades for all-new Jazz

Honda has revealed the pricing and grades for the 2018 new-look Honda Jazz, following its successful unveil at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year.

Priced at £14,115 for the entry level S grade, the range tops out at £17,155 for the new Sport edition, which features the new 130 PS (96 kW) 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine.

With customer deliveries expected to start from February, the new line-up will also include Skyride Blue Metallic as a new colour option.

PCP pricing has also been confirmed for new Jazz line up with the Sport available for £199 a month on a 5.9% APR three year agreement.

The 102PS 1.3 i-VTEC engine range will start off at £14,115 on-the-road for the entry-level S model. Specifications are generous across the range, with base-grade S models fitted as standard with convenience features such as air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter and dusk sensing auto lights.

The mid-grade SE model, priced from £15,615 on-the-road, adds front and rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors and 15” alloy wheels.

Those opting for the top-grade EX model (from £17,115) will appreciate smart entry and start, automatic climate control and reversing camera. Styling is enhanced with 16-inch alloy wheels and front fog lamps, while LED headlights are now standard addition on the EX.

Brand new to the line-up is the Jazz Sport which features a 130PS (96 kW) 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. Based on the SE grade the Sport features; a thinner front splitter beneath the lower grille, and triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper – both finished with a sporty red accent line similar to the Civic Type R, LED headlights, front fog lamps, side sill skirts, a tailgate spoiler and gloss-black 16” alloy wheels. The interior features a unique pinstripe pattern on the upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, all of which are enhanced by orange stitching.

The new 1.5-litre sport is available to pre order now, with first customer deliveries scheduled to land in dealer forecourts for February 2018.

Phil Webb, head of car at Honda UK, commented: “The Jazz is our best-selling car in the UK and has been rejuvenated with the new Sport model, as well as the new interior and exterior styling. The Jazz is a very important model for us, with an extremely loyal following, so we look forward to seeing this success continue with the new line up and the addition of the Sport model.”

