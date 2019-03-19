Honda announces presence at Milan Design Week featuring the Honda e Prototype

Honda to exhibit for the first time at Milan Design Week

Exhibit to feature the new Honda e Prototype, fresh from its world premiere at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The “Honda experience – Casa Connessa Tortona“ will offer visitors a unique insight into the design concept of the Honda e Prototype

Honda has announced that it will exhibit for the first time at 2019 Milan Design Week, the world’s largest design exhibition. Based in the Tortona design district, Honda’s exhibit will feature the Honda e Prototype and express the connected lifestyle at the centre of the models design ethos. This will be the first public appearance of the model since its world premiere at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The car previews Honda’s first mass production battery electric vehicle for the European market and will go on sale later this year.

The exhibit, themed as the “Honda experience – Casa Connessa Tortona” will present an environment inspired by the design concept of the Honda e Prototype. It will include an immersive experience and visual collaborations with selected partners.

The teaser image provides a sneak preview of the exhibit highlighting the “Tree of Energy” central to its design.

”Honda experience – Casa Connessa Tortona” is on Via Tortona, close to the Porta Genova train station. The exhibit will be open from 10am-9pm, 9th – 14th April 2019.

SOURCE: Honda