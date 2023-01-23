Honda and GS Yuasa reach basic agreement toward collaboration for a high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) and GS Yuasa International Ltd. (GS Yuasa) today announced that they have reached a basic agreement toward collaboration for a high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery. The two companies will discuss specifics with the goal of establishing a joint venture company by the end of 2023.

In order to address the rapidly growing demand for batteries, the two companies reached this agreement to work toward the joint research and development of lithium-ion batteries and battery production methods that will be highly competitive in the global market, as well as the establishment of a supply chain for key raw materials and a highly-efficient battery production system.

Based on the agreement, the two companies will work toward the establishment of a joint venture company by discussing a broad scope of collaborations including the following: