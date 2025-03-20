Honda and Acura EV owners to gain access to Tesla Supercharger network in June with approved adapters

New Honda-approved NACS-CCS adapters will better ensure a safe and reliable charging experience for Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX owners at Tesla Superchargers

Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX owners will gain access to more than 20,000 selected Tesla Superchargers across the United States starting in June 2025 with the availability of the first Honda-approved NACS-CCS DC fast-charging adapter. Approved adapters will better ensure a safe and reliable charging experience for Honda and Acura customers. The adapter was tested for safety performance and compatibility with the Prologue and ZDX for use at any NACS DC fast-charging point and is the only DC fast charging adapter approved by Honda.

“Adding Tesla Supercharger network access to the charging networks already available to our EV customers means industry-leading fast-charging access for Honda and Acura EV drivers,” said Ryan Harty, assistant vice president of Sustainability & Business Development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “By the end of this decade, we strive to provide Honda and Acura EV drivers with the most convenient and easy charging at more than 100,000 charge points nationwide, helping people choose to purchase an EV for the many benefits of driving one.”

Customers can purchase the new Honda-approved NACS-CCS DC fast-charging adapter from authorized Honda and Acura dealerships in the United States starting in June, with pricing to be confirmed closer to market introduction. Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX owners will be notified via the HondaLink® and Acura EV apps when adapters are available to purchase and, at that time, they will also be able to use the apps to locate authorized Supercharger locations. To better ensure a safe and reliable charging experience, Tesla requires1 and, accordingly, Honda strongly recommends the use of approved adapters when charging at Tesla Supercharger stations. Damage caused by using unapproved adapters may not be covered by vehicles’ limited warranties.

Honda charging initiatives

By 2030, Honda and Acura EV owners will have access to approximately 100,000 DC fast-charge points across North America, including the Tesla Supercharger network, all-new IONNA DC fast-charging network and the EVgo and Electrify America charging networks.

SOURCE: Honda