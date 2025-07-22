Honda and Acura EV owners now have access to Tesla Supercharger network with approved adapters

Honda-approved NACS-CCS adapters help ensure a reliable charging experience at Tesla Superchargers for Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX owners

Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX owners now have access to more than 23,500 selected Tesla Superchargers across the United States with the availability of the first Honda-approved NACS-CCS DC fast-charging adapter. The only DC fast charging adapter approved by Honda was tested for performance and compatibility for use with the Prologue and ZDX at any NACS DC fast-charging point.

“Planning a road trip just got a lot easier for our Honda and Acura EV owners with access to the Tesla Supercharger network,” said Ryan Harty, assistant vice president of Sustainability & Business Development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Combined with other growing charging networks, Honda and Acura EV drivers now have added peace of mind with a wider range of dependable DC fast charging options nationwide.”

Customers can purchase the new, Honda-approved NACS-CCS DC fast-charging adapter from authorized Honda and Acura dealerships in the U.S. or online at the Honda DreamShop website (direct adapter links: Acura and Honda). The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price1 (MSRP) for the adapter has been set at $225.

Approved adapters help ensure a reliable charging experience for Honda and Acura owners. Tesla requires2 and, accordingly, Honda only recommends the use of approved adapters when charging at Tesla Supercharger stations. Damage to a vehicle resulting from the use of an unapproved adapter may not be covered under vehicles’ limited warranties.

Moreover, Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX owners can now use the standard in-vehicle Google built-in Maps3 capability to quickly locate authorized Supercharger locations. Initially, the Tesla app will be required for Honda and Acura EV owners to initiate charging at Tesla Superchargers. Integration with the HondaLink® and Acura EV apps and plug and charge4 capabilities are currently in development.

Honda charging initiatives

By 2030, Honda and Acura EV owners will have access to approximately 100,000 DC fast-charge points across North America, including the all-new IONNA DC fast-charging network, Tesla Superchargers, EVgo and other open charging networks.

SOURCE: Honda