Honda 0 SUV prototype makes global public debut at Red Bull event with Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen behind the wheel

Honda 0 SUV Prototype is part of the Honda 0 Series of electric vehicles

A prototype of the Honda 0 SUV made its global public debut today driven by Formula 1 superstar driver Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda event in Tokyo, Japan. First seen at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the all-electric SUV, part of the Honda 0 Series, is expected to begin production at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio in 2026.

F1 stars Yuki Tsunoda from Red Bull Racing, and Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls also participated in the street demonstration drive event – held prior to this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at the iconic Suzuka Circuit – celebrating the historically significant six-year collaboration between Honda and Red Bull Racing. Honda and Red Bull Racing have achieved over 63 F1 victories, four consecutive Drivers’ World Championships for Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) and two Constructors’ World Championships (2022, 2023), demonstrated astonishing speed and dominance at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Honda 0 SUV participated in the demonstration drive wearing a specially designed wrap featuring geometric lines and reflections of light, a visual representation of the company’s new approach to EV development – “Thin, Light, and Wise”. The all-electric SUV was showcased alongside Red Bull Racing Honda F1 machines, including the “RB16B” and an “RB7” featuring Racing Bulls’ new 2025 livery design. Also joining the street demonstration drive was the first race-winning Honda F1 car, the historic V12-powered Honda RA272, which earned victory at the 1965 Mexico Grand Prix 60 years ago, as the first race car from a Japanese automaker to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Honda 0 SUV prototype

The Honda 0 SUV is expected to be the first Honda 0 Series model to enter production based on the company’s newly developed dedicated EV architecture. Building on the Space-Hub concept model unveiled at CES 2024, the Honda 0 SUV applies the “Thin, Light, and Wise” approach to yield a spacious cabin with outstanding visibility and flexibility. The interior of the 0 SUV prototype illustrates the company’s direction to offer a new value for its future Honda 0 Series EVs as a “space” for people.

As with the Honda 0 Saloon, the Honda 0 SUV will feature a wide variety of next-generation technologies that embody the “Thin, Light and Wise” development approach of Honda 0 Series models. The 0 SUV will offer the value of an “ever-advancing” space through “ultra-personal optimization” and a digital user experience made possible by the ASIMO OS (original Honda operating system).

A production model based on the Honda 0 SUV prototype to be built at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio is scheduled to be introduced in the North American market in 2026, then in global markets, including Japan and Europe.

