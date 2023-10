Currently, there is a lot of market speculation about the operations of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), which affects capital market activity

Currently, there is a lot of market speculation about the operations of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), which affects capital market activity. Hon Hai’s management team has a comprehensive grasp of each business and continues to communicate and discuss with external counterparts our position and ongoing operating conditions. Operations are normal presently. We urge everyone to have confidence in the Group and to refrain from spreading rumors.

SOURCE: Foxconn