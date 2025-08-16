Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) offers rare view on electric SUV and AI infrastructure at Taiwan Expo USA

Kicks off with industry keynote on “Intelligent Alliances”

Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) on Thursday displayed, for the first time in the United States, its North American-variant electric SUV and demonstrated, for only the second time, its cutting-edge artificial intelligence infrastructure, at Taiwan Expo USA, a conference highlighting the strength of a key partnership in this era of industrial evolution.

Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer will exhibit in Dallas a mass production model of the North American MODEL C family SUV, as well as the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, HGX and MGX architectures used in AI data centers by cloud service providers and hyperscalers.

AI and mobility, along with Smart Manufacturing and Smart City technologies, are being introduced for the first time in Texas, a key state in the US that is part of Foxconn’s broader global footprint. Foxconn Chief Product Officer Jerry Hsiao, invited to deliver the industry keynote on the Expo’s first day, shared Foxconn’s more than 40 years of growth in the United States and offered insights on technology cooperation going forward.

“The US is a vital part of our footprint, enabling us to better serve the rapidly growing demand from our customers for AI and data solutions across the world. Foxconn invests heavily in R&D to innovate in areas like cooling technologies, energy efficiency, and modular server design, helping to advance the capabilities of AI infrastructure,” said Mr Hsiao.

In remarks titled, “Intelligent Alliances: Driving the AI Era through Taiwan and the US”, Mr Hsiao, who is also a director with the US National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), offered insights on how Foxconn deploys its local US strengths to promote the development of server manufacturing, smart manufacturing, electric vehicles, and AI applications. Foxconn, a Taiwanese company, expanded to the United States in 1980, making the United States the first of its international footprint. Currently, the Group has more than 40 operational sites across 12 American states, employing over 6,500 people.

First seen at GTC 2025 earlier this year, Foxconn’s world-class, vertically-integrated AI server system solutions are being displayed for only the second time this year in the US, reaching its central region with the Dallas expo. Equipped with NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, HGX and MGX architectures, and integrated with advanced liquid cooling and power-management technologies, this infrastructure forms a critical backbone for intelligent applications, supporting large language model (LLM) training, AI inference, and scalable data-center operations.

The North American-variant of the MODEL C EV is optimized to meet the needs of the US market, including enlarging the S-duct air deflector design, optimizing the side mirror shape to enhance aerodynamic efficiency, incorporating Adaptive Driving Beam technology, and adopting a charging interface that supports the NACS standard. The UI/UX was done jointly by Foxconn and American partners, combining physical and touch controls to match local user habits while improving convenience and safety.

Foxconn’s smart manufacturing initiatives feature AI-powered production lines that boost yield while reducing production risk. Its proprietary CityGPT platform, a cornerstone of the Smart City, blends generative AI with digital twin technology to enhance transportation and municipal applications.

