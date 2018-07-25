Home is where you park it: summer sun fuels holiday boom

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched its summer finance deals as Britain heads on holiday, with the California campervan now available from just £449 per a month and with a £2,000 deposit contribution on a Solutions PCP agreement*.

The Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offer comes as the popularity of staycations continues to soar with British families. Analysts at the Centre for Economic and Business Research estimate there are 755,000 caravans and motorhomes on UK roads, a figure it expects will rise to 889,000 by 2030.

The California finance package – available on Beach, Ocean and Edition trim levels– also includes two free services for customers who buy before the end of September. Vehicles are available in stock at Van Centres now.

The California, celebrating its 30th anniversary, offers comfort in compact dimensions with up to four beds, a fully functional kitchenette (Ocean model) and modern infotainment system. The campervan also has driver assistance and safety systems including standard Front Assist and City Emergency Braking systems to support owners in critical situations as well as when parking or changing lanes.

The Beach, available for £449 per month on Solutions PCP*, comes with an aluminium manually-operated pop-up roof in body colour with two side windows, canvas in Alpine Gray, black awning rail and tent adapter. There’s a roof bed and stowage compartment, seat trim covers in Pilion fabric and 16” Clayton alloy wheels.

Full details of all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles finance deals, and the free servicing offer, are available online at www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk or at Volkswagen’s dedicated Van Centres. Here, advice is also available on the best finance deals for any particular fleet, whether that’s contract hire, finance lease, hire purchase or Solutions PCP (available on certain models only).

Another benefit provided free of charge with every contract hire or finance lease contract is access to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services’ Driveline programme. This is a dedicated 24-hour phone line, available 365 days a year, which provides instant help when customers need it, and assistance in, for example, booking services, ordering new tyres, arranging glass repairs or providing breakdown and recovery services.

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

*Worked example:

Solutions Personal Contract Plan

Representative example for California Beach 2.0 TDI 150PS BMT DSG subject to a 36 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement.

*Finance Subject to status. 18s+. T&Cs apply. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services. Offer available for new vehicle orders from participating Van Centres only, ordered by 30th September 2018. Subject to availability. Contact your nearest Van Centre for further details. Servicing offer excludes RFO customers. Accurate at time of publication (July 2018).

At the end of the agreement there are three options: i) pay the optional final payment and own the vehicle; ii) return the vehicle: subject to excess mileage and fair wear and tear, charges may apply; or iii) replace: part exchange the vehicle

With Solutions Personal Contract Plan.18s+. Subject to status & availability. T&Cs apply. Offer available for new vehicle orders from participating Van Centres only, ordered by 30th September 2018. Servicing offer excludes RFO customers. Indemnities may be required. Not available in conjunction with any other offer and may be withdrawn at any time. Accurate at time of publication. Freepost Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services.

