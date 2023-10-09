Home Delivery: Gebrüder Weiss relies on e-vans in Budapest

Setting an example in the sphere of sustainable transport, the international logistics company Gebrüder Weiss started to provide zero-emission deliveries to end customers in Budapest this summer. Ten electric vans are cruising the streets of the Hungarian capital to deliver furniture, electronics and household appliances to private households. The goods are ordered from large online retailers such as IKEA.

“Our vehicles are powered by a low-noise and eco-friendly electric motor, which makes them the perfect choice for urban traffic. Not only do they help improve air quality, but they also contribute to our organizational goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030,” explains Bálint Varga, Country Manager Hungary at Gebrüder Weiss. “We want our transports to be as sustainable as possible, and these zero-emission deliveries are an important step in that direction.” During the first three months, the e-vans were in use seven days a week, covering a total of 72,000 kilometers. This corresponds to CO 2 savings of 15 tons against a comparable diesel-powered vehicle.

The close cooperation between Gebrüder Weiss and IKEA, two companies sharing a vision of sustainable transport, has contributed significantly to the success of this project. Bránko Aczkov, Service Operation Developer at IKEA in Hungary, emphasizes: “It is very important for IKEA that our goods, which are produced in an eco-friendly manner, are delivered to the customers using zero-emission means of transport. With Gebrüder Weiss, we have a partner at our side who thinks along the same lines and supports us on this path.” In Austria, Gebrüder Weiss has been using electric vehicles to deliver IKEA goods to private households since 2021.

After the successful pilot phase in Budapest, Gebrüder Weiss intends to continue expanding its climate-friendly Home Delivery services. Starting in 2024, ten more Ford E-Transit e-vans will provide delivery services to end customers in the Hungarian cities of Győr, Pécs, Zalaegerszeg and Szeged. The further development of alternative drive systems for transport vehicles is part of Gebrüder Weiss’ long-term strategy. In addition to electric vans, the logistics provider also uses electric trucks in Austria and a hydrogen-powered truck in Switzerland.

Gebrüder Weiss has been operating in Hungary since 1990 and currently has eight locations in the country. The company is one of the country’s ma