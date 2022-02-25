holoride and HTC debut ride-ready glasses for in-car entertainment

Launching XR on-the-go for HTC VIVE Flow users at Mobile World Congress 2022

holoride, the company advancing the future of in-vehicle entertainment, today announced it is partnering with HTC VIVE, the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem. Through this partnership, holoride will deploy its extended reality (XR) technology in VIVE Flow, a compact and lightweight immersive glasses device, to transport users from the backseat of a car to an imaginative world filled with content around every turn, including both VR and traditional 2D content. VIVE Flow will be the first holoride-ready VR device for series integration in cars in the scope of the company’s market launch in the second half of 2022.

holoride adds thrill to every ride by merging XR content with real-time motion, location and navigational data from the car and its environment, creating hyper-immersive experiences. With VIVE Flow, riders can naturally navigate and maneuver through the virtual worlds with the same intuitive gestures as they would with conventional VR devices. And with holoride’s advanced cinema mode, individual users can privately enjoy 2D content on a virtual, motion-synchronized cinema screen.

holoride is on a mission to create exciting in-vehicle experiences for passengers to travel the Metaverse, and that starts with putting our technology in the hands – or on the heads – of riders,

said Nils Wollny, CEO and co-founder of holoride. “VIVE Flow is the ideal device for on-the-go XR, so we are thrilled to be partnering with HTC VIVE to give riders direct access to holoride. The glasses’ sleek, portable design means riders can enjoy a fun and connected experience anywhere they go.”

VIVE Flow is the perfect travel companion. Weighing just 189g, it’s comfortable to wear and lightweight, so that riders can easily transport the glasses to and from the car. The dual-hinge design and soft face gasket make VIVE Flow easy to put on, take off and fold down into a compact footprint. And it delivers a cinematic screen to enjoy the content on, whether that’s gaming or TV and films.

VIVE Flow can fit in the palm of your hand and still deliver a breathtaking experience,

said Shen Ye, Global Head of Hardware at HTC VIVE. “Paired with holoride’s impressive tech, you’ll be able to turn car rides into virtual amusement parks. We’re very excited to work with holoride in shaping the future of passenger entertainment.”

VIVE Flow integrated with holoride’s XR technology will be on display and available for demo as part of the HTC VIVE exhibition booth (Hall 7, stand 7A40) at Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona, Spain Feb. 28 – Mar. 3.

SOURCE: holoride