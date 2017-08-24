Holden puts the finishing touches to Australia’s most anticipated new car, the next-generation Commodore

After months of local testing, Holden’s talented engineering team is now putting the finishing touches to the next-generation Commodore, giving it the distinctive ride and handling attributes expected of the Commodore nameplate.

Following Holden’s most recent local test trip through the Victorian Alps, during which the engineering team surpassed the cumulative 100,000 kilometres travelled mark, Lead Dynamics Engineer, Rob Trubiani said the cars were feeling even better by the day.

“We’ve been collaborating with our colleagues in GM Europe to make sure we’ve been able to apply all of the lessons we’ve learnt in developing Commodores over the last 30 years”, said Trubiani.

“We’ve worked on a more direct and responsiveness steering feel to give drivers greater confidence and a more engaging experience behind the wheel. That’s in addition to changing the dampers and suspension tune on both 3.6-litre V6 and 2.0-litre turbo variants so the car feels planted and well-balanced.

“The 3.6-litre V6 is a great engine but the surprise package in the range is undoubtedly the 2.0-litre petrol with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Not only is it quicker than our current base model V6, it’s also more frugal.”

Built on an all-new lightweight architecture and boasting 191kW and 350Nm, paired with a 9-speed transmission, the new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol variant represents the quickest base model Commodore ever, able to blitz a 0-100kph dash in approximately seven seconds.

Like it’s VXR sibling, the 2.0-litre turbo petrol Commodore focuses on dynamic handling and efficient performance and has now commenced real-world everyday testing as part of Holden’s ‘Captured Test Fleet’ (CTF) program. Consisting of over 20 pre-production vehicles in a range of bodystyles, the CTF program asks a wide range of Holden employees to drive vehicles day-to-day and report back on any issues such as radio reception and squeaks and rattles to ensure that the next-generation Commodore fits in seamlessly with Australian drivers’ lives.

The CTF program also enables final check of the long list of high-tech features available on the next-generation Commodore. Features usually reserved for high-end luxury vehicles such as 360 degree camera, adaptive LED lighting and head-up display, ensure Holden’s product development teams will stay busy for months to come.

The next-generation Commodore will be on sale at Holden dealers nationwide from early 2018.

NEXT-GENERATION COMMODORE RANGE HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Efficient performance: 3.6-litre V6 engine or 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engine options 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter select Adaptive AWD with torque vectoring

Cutting-edge driver assistance systems and technology: Next-generation Adaptive LED Matrix headlights 360 degree camera Autonomous Emergency Braking (with pedestrian protection) Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Alert Side Blind-Zone Alert Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Head Up Display Heated and ventilated leather front seats



