Holden: All-new, next-generation Commodore available to buy ahead of launch at the click of a button

Holden continues its tradition of offering Australian automotive first of its kind initiatives, with the launch of the Holden online store, allowing customers to click their way to a new Holden, at the touch of a button on any device and from the comfort of their own couch.

As it continues its transformation to a sales, engineering, design and technology company, Holden brings the full end-to-end car buying experience online, with customers able to pick their car and specify its build, trade-in their existing car, organise finance and select a home delivery date that’s convenient for them.

“Holden’s always been at the forefront of the Australian industry, this is the latest in a long line of customer-focused initiatives we’re excited and proud to offer Australian drivers,” said Chairman and Managing Director Mark Bernhard. “And what better car to purchase online than the all new, next-generation Commodore – a truly sensational car.”

Recent research suggests that up to 30% of consumers would consider buying a car entirely online without entering into a dealership[1].

“Ten years ago, we were tentatively buying clothes online and it was inconceivable to buy big ticket items like TVs through the internet, but as consumer tastes change and confidence in online commerce has grown, so too has Australian consumers desire to purchase at a time and location that is convenient to them. It’s only a matter of time before the digital revolution reaches automotive retailing.

“A car can’t deliver or service itself. Our dealers are the backbone of our online store and have been involved in creating the online shopping experience since its inception. Their guidance on how to optimise the experience has been excellent.

“Although the online car buying experience finishes at the click of a button, the car owning experience is a long-term relationship, that’s where the dealers step up, home delivering the car and providing exceptional customer care for the lifetime of the car.”

The Holden online store operates in much the same way as other traditional bricks and mortar retailers have evolved online in Australia, designed to provide a great customer experience no matter which way they buy. Our dealer base will be the foundation of our online store by providing their invaluable logistics and sales support capabilities, as well as building a relationship with the customer, providing ongoing maintenance and warranty services for the life of the car. Whichever way a customer chooses to buy their new car, Holden will continue to provide a great customer experience.

This new way of purchasing the latest car will by no means replace the traditional way but in much the same way online retailing has shaped consumer expectation in other industries, Holden is thinking ahead as the future of personal mobility, technology and automotive retailing evolves at a fast pace. The Holden online store joins our ride-sharing start-up Maven and connectivity platform OnStar, as just a few examples of how Holden is preparing for the future of personal mobility.

“Will online car buying be for everyone? No, or maybe not yet, for us it’s about offering the choice. Consumer buying habits continue to evolve and we’re constantly anticipating what’s coming so that we are ahead of the game and how we can offer the best customer experience alongside our dealer partners.

“We put this country on wheels and we’ll continue to lead personal mobility for Australian drivers and passengers well into the future with the best products, the best technology and the best people, to provide our customers with an unparalleled experience,” said Mark.

Starting first with a pilot in metro Melbourne, Holden’s online store will offer most of the Holden passenger vehicle range including the new 2018 Commodore, Equinox, Astra and Trax and will expand to more metropolitan markets and additional car lines in time, depending on customer response.

A key feature of this online store is the trade-in valuation which is transacted online (trade-in is collected at time of delivery). Also the breadth and depth of range combined with direct finance referral at checkout makes the Holden offer unique in Australia. The Holden online store is truly a mobile experience, available on any device.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.