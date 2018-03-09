Holden Colorado LSX packs a stylish punch and outstanding value

Holden has announced a new addition to the Colorado range with the 2018 Colorado LSX set to go on sale across Australia from mid-March.

First introduced in 2015, Colorado LSX connected with customers thanks to its stylish additions to its already capable and well-appointed donor model, Colorado LS.

Adding to Colorado’s already impressive list of features including a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, impressive payload and ‘shift-on-the-fly’ 4WD, LSX boasts an additional level of the popular, black-out inspired styling. LSX adds 18-inch black alloy wheels, matte black extended sports bar with ‘Colorado’ branded plate inserts, and black front grille.

Elsewhere, there’s muscular black fender flares, soft tonneau cover and an unmistakable ‘Colorado’ branded rear decal.

“We know a lot of our Colorado customers want to make their truck standout from the crowd and accesories are a great way to do that,” said Holden’s Executive Director – Marketing, Mark Harland.

“Colorado LSX combines some of our most striking and impactful accessories – inspired by the 2016 Colorado Xtreme concept car – while maintaining exceptional customer value.”

Colorado LSX 4×4 starts at just $44,990 driveaway* and is available from Holden dealers from 12 March 2018. With just 800 Crew Cab Pickups and 200 Crew Cab Chassis vehicles available, customers are encouraged to visit their local Holden dealer early to avoid disappointment.

Additionally, all Colorado LSX models purchased before 31 March 2018 will be eligible for three years free scheduled servicing, five year warranty and five years roadside assist.

Colorado LSX Crew Cab Pickup includes the following content:

18-inch black alloy wheels (x4)

All terrain tyres

Fender flares – black

Black grille

Extended sports bar – matte black

‘Colorado’ branded sports bar plate – matte black

Extended sports bar soft tonneau

Rear ‘Colorado’ decal

Colorado LSX Crew Cab Chassis includes the following content:

18-inch black alloy wheels (x4)

All terrain tyres

Fender flares – black

Genuine Holden Tray – heavy duty aluminium

Pricing – driveaway:

Colorado LSX Crew Cab Pickup (MT)* $44,990

* Manual price – Auto attracts $2,200 premium.

