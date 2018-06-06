Holden appoints new managing director – Holden New Zealand

Holden has announced the appointment of long-time Holden employee Marc Ebolo as Managing Director – Holden New Zealand.

Marc has had a long and extensive career with General Motors since joining the business in 2001. During this time, he has worked across sales, marketing and distribution, both locally in Australia and regionally for General Motors.

“Holden’s New Zealand operations has experienced great success in the past few years and Marc’s appointment will continue to build momentum for the Holden brand and sales in New Zealand,” said Mark Bernhard, Holden Chairman and Managing Director.

Marc joined Holden in 2001 and has a wealth of experience from Holden and General Motors, having returned to Australia in 2017 as General Manager – Revenue Strategies, from a posting where he managed GM’s regional operations across Malaysia, Brunei and Fiji.

“Marc’s experience executing sales strategies and his knowledge across Holden’s Distribution, Sales and Marketing functions, in addition to his regional experience makes him an exceptional choice to lead the New Zealand team, and to work with our Holden and Isuzu Trucks dealer network to achieve further success,” said Mark.

Mr Ebolo will replace Kristian Aquilina, who was appointed as Holden’s Director – Marketing in April this year, overseeing both Australia and New Zealand’s marketing strategy.

Mr Ebolo is looking forward to joining the Holden New Zealand team and continuing to strengthen Holden’s market position.

“As a business and as a brand, we have the opportunity to grow in New Zealand,” he said.

“I’m excited to showcase our range – the best we’ve ever had – and continue to grow sales, particularly in the key SUV, LCV and passenger segments,” Marc said.

