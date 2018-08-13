Holden appoints Daniel Cotterill as Product PR Manager

Holden has announced the appointment of Daniel Cotterill as Senior Manager Product Communications.

Daniel has a broad range of experience that includes several years as a specialist defence industry journalist, working as chief of staff for a federal cabinet minister, time as a director with a large multi-national PR agency, managing PR for Ateco Automotive’s Asian brands and as associate publisher of GoAuto Media.

“Holden has the best product line-up we’ve ever had, it’s an exciting time for Daniel to be joining the Holden team,” said Anna Betts, Holden’s Director of Communications.

“Daniel’s product knowledge is outstanding, matched by his passion for the Holden brand, which will be an asset as we continue to build our reputation as an SUV and LCV company, with the soon-to-be launched, all-new Holden Acadia just around the corner.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Holden at time when the company is looking to strengthen its market position, and is demonstrating the determination necessary to make that happen,” Cotterill said.

“As a long-term Holden enthusiast, and someone who races an old Holden touring car in his spare time, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into my new role.”

Cotterill will work closely with press fleet coordinator Jessiie Rees-Dielenberg and is available for all product-related queries.

