Holden announces 7-year warranty

Holden has announced a 7-year/175,000km warranty across its entire range.

The offer is for all purchases from now until 31 December 2017.

“Usually car companies reduce prices towards the end of the year as part of a plate clearance,” said Holden’s Executive Director – Sales, Michael Filazzola.

“Holden already has exceptional prices right across the board. This 7-year warranty offer across Holden’s range provides further tangible value to customers.

“This offer will hopefully instill confidence in those considering purchasing a Holden, and highlights our ongoing commitment to customers.

“There has simply never been a better time to buy a new Holden.”

Holden’s all-new medium-sized SUV, Equinox, which goes on sale from December 1, is also eligible for the 7-year warranty.

MY17 Commodores, which have previously been exempt from retail offers, are also included in the 7-year warranty offer.

For full details and conditions, please visit the Offers page on Holden.com.au.

