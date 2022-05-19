HOBBY and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles lay foundations for long-term collaboration

HOBBY to make motorhomes based for the first time on the Crafter panel van

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and motorhome specialists HOBBY have laid the contractual foundation stone for long-term cooperation. The first stage of the cooperation will see HOBBY offering its own motorhome solutions based on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Crafter panel van before the end of the year. The new vehicles will be on show for the first time at the Caravan Salon this August in Düsseldorf.

Lars Krause, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Management Board Member for Sales and Marketing: “Over the past several years, we have seen a constant growing trend in respect of our camper vans. That applies not just to our California models, but to the whole industry. ‘Van life’ has become a genuine lifestyle. We are therefore delighted to start our partnership with HOBBY, as we are certain that our Crafter is an ideal base vehicle for their motorhomes.”

“The cooperation with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is going to be a game-changer for the HOBBY-Fendt Group and opens up totally new possibilities for us”, says Bernd Löher, Chief Executive of HOBBY. “The Crafter brings with it all the features that our customers are already familiar with from their car and that – especially in the area of safety – they value. For HOBBY it is the ideal time for the strategic expansion of the portfolio and for entering the premium camper van segment, one of the strongest growing categories in the leisure vehicle market”, adds Löher.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles