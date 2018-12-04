Ho ho go! Dodge brand social series “jolly fast man” takes viewers behind the scenes of the building of santa’s sleigh – the Redeye Express

The Dodge brand is launching “Jolly Fast Man,” a seven-part social series campaign across its digital and social channels that chronicles the entire process of overhauling Santa’s sleigh – the Redeye Express. The series launches on the brand’s YouTube channel, with content running across the brand’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels throughout the month of December. The series features Dodge personalities Bill Goldberg (professional athlete, NFL player, pro wrestler and automobile aficionado) as Santa and “All Girls Garage” host and automotive enthusiast Cristy Lee as Mrs. Claus.

The social series takes viewers behind the scenes of the “rebuild,” where Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves take inspiration from the Dodge brand lineup to put a decidedly Dodge spin on Santa’s classic sleigh, and reveal the reasoning behind many of the sleigh’s new features. The initiative is an extension of the Dodge brand’s “Big Finish” 30-second campaign spot “Upgrade” in which Santa stares at his centuries-old sleigh and proclaims to his elves, “It’s time for an upgrade!”

“North Swoll:” Why a new sleigh? After test driving his first Dodge muscle car, Santa was inspired to lose his “bowl of jelly,” which meant he needed a new ride to match his “new shredded bod.”

“Gift Horses:” Converting the sleigh from reindeer power to horsepower meant reassigning Santa’s reindeer in the workshop.

“Not So Silent Night:” One of Santa’s workers yells in this video, “Santa insisted on performance tune dual exhaust on his new sleigh, I was worried it was going to wake up the kids (cue roar of engine exhaust). But honestly, I can’t hear anything now, so I think we’re good!”

“Wish List:” A little known fact … Mrs. Claus is a ‘gear head’ and had a few suggestions for Santa’s sleigh, including “a supercharged HEMI® V-8 with 797 horsepower, 707 lb. feet of torque, a wide body package with 3.5 inches of added width – just like the SRT Hellcat – for improved handling and braking, power bulge aluminum hood with heat extractors, 6-piston Brembo front brakes and, oh, heated seats would be nice!”

“Season’s Beatings:” The elves’ workshop is usually a harmonious place to work, but in this spot two elves get called down to HR for name calling, including “Tinsel Toes,” and the misuse of the grease gun while working on the sleight’s front-axle disconnect. Is a lump of coal in the future for these two elves?

“You Don’t Get Jack:” The haul in Santa’s sleigh will include Dodge merchandise, including Hellcat sweaters and T-shirts, which means one elf’s Jack-in-the-Box may not make it in the bag. But no matter, it looks like this particular “jack” has been “jacked” by one of his co-workers! Consumers can also get in on the reindeer action by purchasing a Hellcat Redeye Reindeer T-shirt and the Hellcat Redeye sweater shown in the spots on Dodge.com, with more holiday merchandise to follow.

“Fast & Furry-ous:” In this 30-second spot, one of the reindeer expresses his point of view on Santa’s new sleigh and what it will mean for him “downwind.”

The Dodge campaign was created in partnership with Doner.

SOURCE: FCA