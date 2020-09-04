Hitachi: New company for electric vehicle motor business established in USA

Hitachi Automotive Electric motor Systems Ltd. (President: Noboru Yamaguchi) newly established Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America, Inc. (President: Shingo Nakamura) in Kentucky, USA, for the development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicle motors. The new company will utilize the existing office and manufacturing facilities in Berea City, owned by Hitachi Automotive Systems. Full production is expected to start in 2022 dependent on the effects of COVID 19.

The establishment of this new company will further strengthen Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems’ business foundation in the expanding electric vehicle market and respond to growing demand for electric vehicle motors in the USA.

Newly established company

Company name Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America, Inc. Establishment date 19th August, 2020 Location Berea, Kentucky, US Representative President Shingo Nakamura Business Develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicle motors Site area 259,646m2 (64.16acre) Investment ratio Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems, Ltd. 100%

SOURCE: Hitachi