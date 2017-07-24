Hitachi Automotive Systems’ lightweight, compact and highly reliable lithium-ion battery module has been chosen for Suzuki’s new “Swift” vehicles with hybrid technology

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced that its lightweight, compact and highly reliable lithium-ion battery module has been chosen for Suzuki Motor Corporation’s new Swift HYBRID SG and Swift HYBRID SL, fitted with hybrid technology. The new models were launched on July 12, 2017.

The lithium-ion battery module features high performance and a highly reliable battery cells cultivated through previous experience and combined into a single unit with a voltage detection substrate for detecting voltage in the battery cells. This made it possible to reduce the weight by 35 percent (compared to the previous product by Hitachi Automotive Systems) and lower its height by 37 percent (compared to the previous product by Hitachi Automotive Systems).

Since Hitachi Automotive Systems began pioneering the in-vehicle lithium-ion battery business in 1999, it has produced many lithium-ion batteries. In the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, the company uses expertise related to mass production and quality control that has been cultivated over many years by Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Ltd., a group company. Its lithium-ion batteries have been highly evaluated by manufacturers both within and outside of Japan.

Thanks to the strong evaluations of Hitachi Automotive Systems’ track record and the potential for in-vehicle use of its progressively lightweight and compact batteries, the batteries were chosen for the new Swift HYBRID SG and Swift HYBRID SL. This follows their use in the latest Solio/Solio Bandit, which was released in November 2016.

Going forward, Hitachi Automotive Systems will contribute to the development of electric vehicles while also helping to conserve the environment by providing electric powertrain products such as high performance and highly reliable lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle market, which is predicted to continue expanding.

