Hitachi Automotive Systems to exhibit mobility technology including autonomous driving system technology at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2018 Yokohama

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. announced today that it will present a exhibition with Clarion Co., Ltd. of the Hitachi Group at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2018 Yokohama (booth number 50). The exposition will be held from May 23 to May 25 at Pacifico Yokohama, in Japan under the sponsorship of the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan. Hitachi Automotive Systems will showcase a wide range of Hitachi Group’s mobility technologies, products and systems related to the autonomous driving and electrification capabilities that are crucial to realizing the next generation of vehicles.

At the exposition, an autonomous driving system realized through safety control technology based on an electrification system, which is increasingly in demand due to ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) regulations, 360° sensing technology that detects surroundings by combining peripheral recognition sensors such as cameras and radars, and data from such technology will be fitted to a showcase car for a virtual display which combines actual equipment and video footage. Auto Valet Parking, now currently under development with the aim of increasing parking safety and convenience, will also be on display as an example of the applications of autonomous driving. Additionally, a high-efficiency engine system with improved fuel-economy will be featured. This engine system has increased thermal efficiency and reduces the burden on the environment through the use of simulation and analytical technology alongside continuous development of individual components.

Clarion will display Door to Door Navigation, which offers complete guidance from departure to arrival at a destination or home, and even walking directions after parking from just one search. The user can seamlessly share destination information search results from their smartphone to the car navigation system, and display the driving route from the car navigation system and walking directions on their smartphone. A variety of information work together in tandem to provide constant support to the driver.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is moving forward with the development of fully integrated control systems combining safe, comfortable and efficient autonomous driving systems and vehicle operation in order to realize a society of smart mobility without road accidents or traffic congestion, and a reduction of burden on the driver. Furthermore, even as we develop electrification to meet Zero Emission Vehicle regulations, we are also contributing to the realization of a better car society by maximizing environmental and driving performance.

