Historic order of 295 Boxers for PEUGEOT in the Czech Republic

Since 2013, the PEUGEOT brand has been one of the most important suppliers of the state postal company "Ceska Posta" (Czech Post), itself an emblematic customer of the PEUGEOT brand within the Central and Eastern European region

Since 2013, the PEUGEOT brand has been one of the most important suppliers of the state postal company “Ceska Posta” (Czech Post), itself an emblematic customer of the PEUGEOT brand within the Central and Eastern European region. This autumn, the brand delivered 295 PEUGEOT Boxer vans. At the same time, PEUGEOT is participating in the Czech Post Office’s tender for the delivery of 280 PEUGEOT Partner vans. In the near future, PEUGEOT, through its importer Emil Frey, is also expected to cooperate with the Czech Post Office on the electrification of its fleet. Negotiations on this subject and car tests are currently underway.

In 2020, with a market share of 16%, PEUGEOT is the market leader for Light Commercial Vehicles in the Czech Republic for the third time, after a comparable performance in 2017 and 2018. In the first ten months of 2021, PEUGEOT is in second place in the Light Commercial Vehicle market, with a market share of 12.3%. The gap between the market leader is only 51 vehicles. PEUGEOT’s objective is clearly to finish this year 2021 in first position.

A long-standing partnership for PEUGEOT in the Czech Republic.

In 2013, the public company in charge of mail delivery in the Czech Republic chose PEUGEOT for the leasing of Light Commercial Vehicles. The first order of 400 vans was followed by several others, of the order of a hundred vehicles each time. In eight years, the Czech Post Office has taken delivery of more than 4,000 vehicles, making it the brand’s largest customer in the Czech Republic and in the Central and Eastern European region.

In 2021, the Czech Post Office renewed its commercial agreement with the PEUGEOT brand, enabling the PEUGEOT importer to complete a historic order. The 295 PEUGEOT Boxers have been registered and will be used for mail delivery in the Czech Republic. Half of the 295 vehicles were acquired through an operating lease signed with ALD Automotive, while the other half were acquired via a finance lease signed with ČSOB.

The cooperation between Ceska Posta and PEUGEOT is already showing positive prospects for the future, as PEUGEOT is currently participating in various tenders with its range of commercial vehicles, with a potential of several hundred postal vehicles by 2022.

“I am extremely pleased that we were able to win this tender again this year and deliver almost 300 vehicles! The continuation of the long-term cooperation with the Czech Post is a testament to our competitiveness in the market and the quality and availability of the service network. All these aspects allow us to meet the highest demands of our business customers”, said Lukáš HOSEK, Fleet Sales Manager.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT