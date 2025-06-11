Hiroshi Hamada to drive forward Falken Tyre Europe as new Managing Director, Chairman, CEO

Falken Tyre Europe announces the appointment of Hiroshi Hamada as its new Managing Director, Chairman, and CEO

Falken Tyre Europe GmbH today announces the appointment of Hiroshi Hamada as its new Managing Director, Chairman and CEO.

Hamada has enjoyed 33 years at Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI), initially joining the company back in 1992 – then named The Ohtsu Tire & Rubber Company. In 2018, Hamada became Vice President of SRI China and President of Dunlop Tire in China. From2024, Hamada continues to serve as Senior Executive Officer of SRI.

His deep industry expertise will foster stronger collaboration across the company’s European operations – a cornerstone of the brand’s long-term growth strategy.

Hiroshi Hamada, Managing Director, Chairman & CEO of Falken Tyre Europe, says: “I am honoured to lead Falken Tyre Europe at this exciting juncture with Dunlop. With Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ global expertise and Falken’s legacy of performance and innovation, we are uniquely positioned to strengthen our European operations and deliver value to customers. I look forward to achieving new milestones together with my dedicated and talented colleagues.”

Markus Bögner, Managing Director and President of Falken Tyre Europe, comments: “Hiroshi Hamada’s appointment is a strategic step forward for Falken Tyre Europe. His 33 years of experience at Sumitomo Rubber Industries, including numerous leadership roles, bring invaluable insight to our European growth ambitions. Working closely together, we will reinforce the brand’s partnerships, innovate across our product lines and uphold the trust of our customers.”

SOURCE: Falken Tyres