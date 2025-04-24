HiRain launches LRR615, production-intent imaging radar system based on Arbe’s chipset

New radar system, featuring China's First High-Density Waveguide Antenna, is Now Available for OEM Evaluation

HiRain Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent driving system to the Chinese automotive market, today announced the launch of the LRR615, a production-intent long-range imaging radar system powered by the Arbe Robotics (Nasdaq: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE) high-performance chipset. Designed to deliver ultra-high resolution and reliability across all weather and lighting conditions, the LRR615 is now available for OEM evaluation.

The LRR615 is the first radar system in China to feature a high-density waveguide antenna, enhancing image clarity, increasing sensitivity, and significantly improving signal integrity. With its ability to detect at long ranges and maintain high resolution in challenging environments while minimizing false alarms, the system presents a cost-effective and scalable imaging sensor that complements cameras and offers an alternative to LiDAR. The radar system is tailored for the growing demands of the Chinese autonomous driving market delivering 10x detection capabilities compared to current radars on the market.

“Arbe’s cutting-edge radar chipset enabled us to develop one of the most advanced and production-ready radar systems in China,” said Fan Chengjian, CTO at HiRain Technologies. “The LRR615 sets a new benchmark for performance and cost-efficiency, and we are proud to bring this next-generation solution to OEMs preparing for L2+ and L3 autonomy.”

The new radar system complements HiRain’s existing autonomous driving platform, which integrates cameras and radar to deliver comprehensive L2+ and L3 driving capabilities. HiRain has completed full system integration, calibration, and validation of the LRR615, and is preparing to ramp up production capacity to deliver tens of thousands of units annually.

“HiRain’s launch of the LRR615 system marks an exciting milestone for Arbe’s expansion in China,” said Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. “Their ability to industrialize a radar system of this caliber, based on our chipset, reinforces the critical role high-resolution radar plays in the future of autonomous perception.”

Arbe and HiRain will be exhibiting at the Auto Shanghai tradeshow, taking place in Shanghai, China, on April 25–26, 2025. Visit booth 1BG042 in Hall 1.2 to learn more about the LRR615 radar system and see Arbe’s 4D Imaging Radar technology in action.

SOURCE: Arbe