HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL: Renault’s vision of the 5-star escape

A wind of freedom will blow on the Düsseldorf motor show, with the Renault HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL Electric show car

A van for stargazing from its roof terrace

An offbeat mix of escape and 5-star hotel luxury

After repeated lockdowns, the urge to escape without accommodation constraints is stronger than ever. The campervan is freedom! The flexibility of this mode of travel is combined with the application of the sanitary restrictions related to the Covid-19. Renault Design chose New Renault Trafic to imagine a nomadic life with all the space, comfort and modularity necessary for all journeys. The van’s dimensions also make it easy to park, for a stress-free life.

HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL was born with the desire to escape, to experience nature in an idyllic setting with all the comforts and amenities of a 5-star hotel. Louis Morasse, Renault LCV Design Director

Premium luxury with a hippie-chic design

HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL features the new Renault Trafic design with a more powerful and expressive front end. It consists of a cabin at the front, in a glittery water-green colour called “Almond Flakes”, and a room at the rear in “Anodised Silver Grey”. The design is inspired by 5-star hotel rooms, refined and rich in natural materials. The wicker-effect dashboard is enhanced by a leather band. The use of materials, such as exotic wood, natural fibres (linen and wool) and plant-based foam, is a nod to nature. The Japanese paper-effect “washi” paints add an architectural and contemporary style. The colours and materials embody the optimism and freedom of the 1960s, when travel was immersed in a world of fresh but controlled colours, both invigorating and relaxing.

A nomadic luxury room

HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL offers a bench seat that can be converted into a very comfortable bed (145 cm x 195 cm) that can be positioned outside or inside the vehicle. In the “contemplation” position, the open tailgate and its draperies provide privacy and protection from the weather. In the “cosy” position, the bench seat and the corner armchair create a lounge area. The rooftop terrace, complete with a coffee table and two removable backrests, offers another view of your surroundings. The rooftop can be accessed from an extractable ladder.

Born for a premium experience

HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL offers a “select” experience with services worthy of a 5-star hotel: delivery of a logistics container (shower, lavatory, electric recharging point, etc.) to the location chosen by the customer, concierge services to be ordered online with delivery by drone on the roof or on the bench in the “contemplation” position. Not to mention additional services such as the provision of bicycles. Every detail has been considered in order to offer a 5-star campervan experience at a time when demand is exploding.

HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL is our take on the nomadic hotel concept, based on connected services. This Renault show car ushers in major projects. Arnaud Belloni, VP, Renault Brand, Global Marketing

Renault will present the HIPPIE CAVIAR HOTEL show car at the Düsseldorf Motor Show, starting 27 August 2021, alongside a 1977 Estafette campervan.

