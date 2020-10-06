Hino USA announces “Project Z” – Paving the path to zero emissions

Hino USA announced, Project Z, the company’s development path to Zero emissions vehicles, ranging from class 4 to class 8.

The live virtual event showcased the most comprehensive line-up of zero emission trucks, partnering with technology leaders in advanced electrification drive systems.

The ZEV products ranged from a class 5 SEA Electric SEA-Drive 120a on a Hino M5 chassis, up to a Hino XL Series class 8 tractor powered by Toyota’s Fuel Cell system (see Toyota/Hino joint press release for more detail). Additionally, Hino featured a battery electric class 7 tractor with Hexagon Purus’ full electric drive system, and a Hino XL Series class 8 box truck powered by Xos Trucks’ X-Pack battery and electric drive system. For the battery electric vehicles, Hino will look at both central drive motors and e-axles.

“Our holistic approach to working with technology leaders like Toyota, Hexagon Purus and XOS will result in a sustainable, low cost product line up that will meet the needs of our customers as our industry moves forward to zero emission vehicles. For customers ready to move in that direction now, the SEA Electric SEA-Drive 120a paired with a Hino M Series chassis is commercially available today.” Said Glenn Ellis – Senior VP of Customer Experience.

Hino USA Project Z advances Hino’s environmental leadership position, first established in 1991 with the global sale of its hybrid buses, and will consist of demonstration vehicles in the first half of 2021, customer demonstrations in 2022, and production prior to 2024.

The project does not end here. Over the coming months Hino USA will unveil more granular details about the cutting edge technologies and vehicles to come out of Project Z. To monitor the progress of Project Z, visit www.hino.com/projectz. To see today’s full live event, please visit www.youtube.com/HINOTRUCKSUSA.

