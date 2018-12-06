Hino sustainability report 2018 released

Hino Motors, Ltd. released the Hino Sustainability Report 2018*1 (formerly the CSR Report) on November 30, 2018, on the Hino official website.

The content of the report has been completely revamped. The new report details Hino’s unique CSR initiatives to build a sustainable society and includes reports from young employees and others on the front lines of these activities in order to share Hino’s appeal and dynamism as a company.

－ Major Components and Overview －

1. Top Interview

An interview with President & CEO and Representative Director Yoshio Shimo introduces top management’s views and aims in terms of how Hino is an integral part of society, and how CSR activities are helping the company to achieve its goals and realize sustainable growth.

2. The HINO Credo & Course of Action

Designed to realize the Hino corporate mission of “making the world a better place to live by helping people and goods get to where they need to go—safely, economically and with environmental responsibility—while focusing on sustainable development.” this section introduces the company’s slogan of “Trucks and buses that do more,” as well as Hino’s “Three Goals” (best-fit products incorporating safety and environmental technologies, Total Support customized for each vehicle, and new activity areas). It also includes the views and opinions of young employees who represent the future of the company.

SOURCE: Hino Motors