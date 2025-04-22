Hino: Regarding certain media reports about our company

Today, there was a report in the Nikkei Shimbun regarding the business integration, but this information was not announced by our company

As announced in the “Notice Concerning Execution of a Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Business Integration of Hino Motors, Ltd. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation” announced on May 30, 2023, our company is considering the business integration, but nothing has been decided at this time regarding the final agreement, the timing of the listing of the holding company, the investment ratio and voting rights ratio and the accounting treatment of the holding company etc as described in the article. We will promptly announce any facts that should be publicly announced once they have been determined.

