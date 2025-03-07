Hino: Operation of Expo shuttle bus using synthetic fuel for the first time in Japan

Wrapped bus unveiling ceremony to be held on March 27

Eneos Corporation (Representative Director, President: Yamaguchi Atsuji; hereinafter “Eneos”), West Japan JR Bus Company (Representative Director, President: Kitano Makoto; hereinafter “West Japan JR Bus”), and Hino Motors, LTD. (Representative Director, President: Ogiso Satoshi; hereinafter “Hino Motors”) are pleased to announce that during the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (hereinafter “the Expo”) event period*1, they will operate station shuttle bus (hereinafter “Expo Shuttle Bus”) using synthetic fuel*2 for the first time in Japan*3, which will operate 10 services*4 a day between Osaka Station and the Expo venue.

With the support of the Green Innovation Fund of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization*5 (NEDO), Eneos will provide the Expo Shuttle Bus with synthetic fuel produced at a demonstration plant*6 completed in September 2024 within its Central Technical Research Laboratory. West Japan JR Bus will operate direct Expo Shuttle Bus from JR Osaka Station (Umekita Green Place bus parking lot) to the Expo venue. Hino Motors will confirm the conformance of the synthetic fuel with vehicles and engines in preparation for the operation of the Expo Shuttle Bus, supporting their operation.

Prior to the operation, an unveiling ceremony for the Expo Shuttle Bus will be held at 11:00 on March 27 at the Umekita Green Place bus parking lot, which will serve as the Expo Shuttle Bus stop. The Expo Shuttle Bus will be uniquely wrapped to convey the appeal of future fuels to passengers and everyone who encounter the bus while it is in operation.

By operating the Expo Shuttle Bus, Eneos, West Japan JR Bus, and Hino Motors hope to give visitors of the Expo the sense of a future where synthetic fuels are widespread, thereby contributing to the achievement of the “EXPO 2025 Green Vision” set forth by the Expo.

*1 April 13 to October 13, 2025

*2 Synthetic fuels are carbon-neutral fuels that can reduce CO2 emissions throughout the entire product life cycle from production of raw materials to use of the products as it uses hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources and CO2 as raw materials.

*3 The first use in Japan of synthetic fuel produced from hydrogen and carbon dioxide to operate commercial vehicles.

*4 It is planned that 10 of the 19 station shuttle bus services departing from the Umekita Green Place parking lot will be operated by the Expo Shuttle Bus.

*5 The development of the production process for synthetic fuels using CO2 was selected by NEDO as their “Green Innovation Fund Project / Development of technology for producing fuel using CO2, etc.”

*6 Eneos release published on September 30, 2024

