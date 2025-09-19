Hino Motors to exhibit vehicles at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Hino Motors, Ltd. (headquartered in Hino City, Tokyo; President: Satoshi Ogiso; hereinafter referred to as "Hino") will exhibit vehicles at "Japan Mobility Show 2025" (hosted by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.), which is scheduled to be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto-ku, Tokyo from October 30 to November 9

Under the theme of “we make a better world and future by helping people and goods get where they need to go,” which is also our corporate mission, Hino will introduce a world Hino hopes to envision and realize with stakeholders, while discussing “questions” in society about the future of transportation. Hino will exhibit vehicles and solutions for tackling issues with customers and society in order to realize a sustainable society, including recent initiatives and proposals for the near future. Visitors can ride any of a total of 6 vehicles, including five making their debut.

The booth of Hino will be set up in East Hall 6 of Tokyo Big Sight.

Major vehicles to be exhibited at Hino’s booth

1. poncho dot (concept car) *to be exhibited for the first time

To make the transportation within the region freer and more flexible. This is a concept car developed based on the light-duty battery electric truck “Hino Dutro Z EV” for helping solve the issues with the transportation within the region. For drivability, its size is compact, but it can transport both people and goods together. Accordingly, this vehicle can be utilized wisely for a broad range of purposes, such as shopping, picking up and dropping guests, and transporting products. It is also equipped with the cutting-edge self-driving technology to support safe, affluent lives of people.

2. Hino Profia Z FCV (L4 Concept) *to be exhibited for the first time

Hino will introduce L4 Concept, which was developed by mounting devices for realizing the autonomous driving level 4 on the heavy-duty fuel-cell truck “Hino Profia Z FCV,” whose release was announced on September 17, 2025, assuming transportation on highways for reference.

Hino Profia Z FCV (to be released on October 24, 2025)

This is a heavy-duty fuel-cell truck that would contribute to carbon neutrality and the realization of a hydrogen-based society. It is Japan’s first mass-production model that combines the practicality required of a heavy-duty truck and environmental friendliness.

L4* Concept (to be exhibited for reference)

Under the slogan: “Zero fatal traffic accidents,” Hino promotes the development of cutting-edge technologies for realizing worry-free, safe lives. At the venue, autonomous driving technologies will be introduced, while assuming the running along priority lanes for self-driving cars in expressways.

*This indicates Level 4 autonomous driving. Level 4 autonomous driving refers to a system capable of fully driverless operation under specific conditions.

3. Hino Selega (a new model is scheduled to be released around the spring of 2026) *to be exhibited for the first time

The Hino Selega, a large-sized sightseeing buses scheduled for release around spring 2026, features top-level safety equipment in Japan and achieves enhanced driving performance, quietness, and fuel efficiency. Its body design, refreshed for the first time in 20 years, expresses “functional beauty.” To create a premium space, meticulous attention has been paid to the interior. It provides safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and elegant travel.

4. Hino Dutro Z EV (a new model is scheduled to be released around the summer of 2026) *to be exhibited for the first time

This light-duty battery electric truck “Hino Dutro Z EV”, which is significantly user-friendly and carbon-neutral, is utilized in the last mile of delivery, as with more than 1,600 units sold since the release in June 2022. While the ultralow floor and walk-through space of this series reduce the burdens of drivers and you can drive a truck of this series with an ordinary driver’s license, the model to be released around the summer of 2026 will reflect more voices of actual drivers, with a larger battery capacity for increasing mileage per charge.

At the venue, we will introduce a variety of cargo spaces for utilizing the truck box more wisely, and the system for underfloor automatic charging with CUBE-LINX.

5. Hino Ranger (New model scheduled for release within 2026)*to be exhibited for the first time

The Hino Ranger medium-duty truck, scheduled for release within 2026, builds upon its proven QDR (Quality, Durability, Reliability) strengths and incorporates the latest safety features to support safer and more secure operation.

6. Dakar Rally Race Vehicle

Hino participated in the Dakar Rally for the first time among Japanese truck manufacturers in 1991, and at the competition in 2025, Hino’s vehicle ran the whole distance for the 34th consecutive year. At the venue, the vehicle that participated in the Dakar Rally in 2019, which was developed based on the medium-duty truck “Hino Ranger,” will be exhibited, so that visitors will be able to experience the “Little Monster of the Desert” by riding it, taking photos, etc.

7. Other content

Hino’s solutions to the issues with the flows of people and goods

By using panels and videos, we will introduce new initiatives for supporting sustainable local communities, including “In-bus solution for preventing accidents,” which is aimed at assisting bus drivers in safety check and reducing their burdens with AI, “fee-charging comprehensive support,” which mitigates the escalating shortage of workers in the regional transportation field, and “GOMIRUTO,” a service of recording and transmitting a variety of information on waste collection on a real-time basis and supporting the streamlining of operations and the improvement in quality.

"CUBE-LINX" for supporting the adoption and operation of commercial EVs and rechargers

It offers mobility, energy, and systems for optimal operation.

It offers mobility, energy, and systems for optimal operation. Capsule vending machine section

We will sell Hino’s original metal keychains with capsule vending machines.

Exhibition outside the booth

1. Hino Dutro Z EV Mobile Office

We will exhibit a mobile office, which was developed by utilizing the low cargo floor unique to electric vehicles. So that you can drive this vehicle with an ordinary driver’s license, its size is compact, but it has an interior height that allows you to come and go between the driver’s seat and the room without stress. Since this office is mobile, this can be flexibly used as an on-site control room for organizing an outdoor event or coping with a disaster.

Location: Tokyo Future Tour 2035 (West Hall 2)

2. Demonstration running of the Dakar Rally Race Vehicle

The vehicle that participated in the Dakar Rally in 2018 will run for demonstration on November 1 and 2. This event will provide you with a rare chance to see the actual running of the vehicle in Japan.

Location: Performance Zone of Mobility Culture Area (a temporary parking lot outside the east wing)

*The schedule may be changed due to the weather or the vehicle condition.

3. Hino Dutro Z EV



Visitors can see a light-duty battery electric truck, which is being used for mainly home-delivery services.

Location: Working Vehicle Section, Mobility Culture Area (a temporary parking lot outside the east wing)

4. Hino Computer System

Hino Computer System, which is an IT solution company of Hino Motors, will set up a booth. At the venue, you can experience “Ride Vision” and “Brain100 Studio.”

“Ride Vision” is a cutting-edge XR system that can be attached to various vehicles. We hope that you will have a new XR-based sightseeing experience, which will expand as you travel with a vehicle, at this exhibition.

Location: 102 of East Hall 7

Specs for each displayed vehicle can be found here

