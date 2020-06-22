Hino Motors, Ltd. announces Board of Directors

   June 22nd, 2020

Hino Motors, Ltd. announced Board of Directors today, as described below.

Members of the Board

Name Title
Yasuhiko Ichihashi Chairman of the Board
Yoshio Shimo President & CEO, Member of the Board
Ichiro Hisada Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
Taketo Nakane Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
Shinichi Sato Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
Toshitaka Hagiwara Director, Member of the Board
Motokazu Yoshida Director, Member of the Board
Koichi Muto Director, Member of the Board
Shigeki Terashi Director, Member of the Board

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name
Iwao Kimura
Tomoko Inoue
Keiko Kitamura
Masahiro Nakajima

