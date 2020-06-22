Hino Motors, Ltd. announces Board of Directors

Hino Motors, Ltd. announced Board of Directors today, as described below.
Members of the Board
|Name
|Title
|Yasuhiko Ichihashi
|Chairman of the Board
|Yoshio Shimo
|President & CEO, Member of the Board
|Ichiro Hisada
|Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
|Taketo Nakane
|Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
|Shinichi Sato
|Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
|Toshitaka Hagiwara
|Director, Member of the Board
|Motokazu Yoshida
|Director, Member of the Board
|Koichi Muto
|Director, Member of the Board
|Shigeki Terashi
|Director, Member of the Board
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|Name
|Iwao Kimura
|Tomoko Inoue
|Keiko Kitamura
|Masahiro Nakajima
SOURCE: Hino Motors