Hino Motors, Ltd. announces Board of Directors

June 26, 2018

Hino Motors, Ltd. announced Board of Directors today, as described below.

 

Members of the Board

Name Title
Yasuhiko Ichihashi Chairman of the Board
Yoshio Shimo President & CEO, Member of the Board
Satoru Mori Executive Vice President, Member of the Board
Hirofumi Muta Executive Vice President, Member of the Board
Shin Endo Executive Vice President, Member of the Board
Taketo Nakane Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
Shinichi Sato Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
Toshitaka Hagiwara Director, Member of the Board
Motokazu Yoshida Director, Member of the Board
Shigeki Terashi Director, Member of the Board

 

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name
Yoshihide Maeda
Mizuho Yamamoto
Keiko Kitamura
Masahiro Nakajima

 

