Hino Motors, Ltd. announces Board of Directors

Hino Motors, Ltd. announced Board of Directors today, as described below.
Members of the Board
|Name
|Title
|Yasuhiko Ichihashi
|Chairman of the Board
|Yoshio Shimo
|President & CEO, Member of the Board
|Satoru Mori
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board
|Hirofumi Muta
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board
|Shin Endo
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board
|Taketo Nakane
|Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
|Shinichi Sato
|Director, Member of the Board / Senior Managing Officer
|Toshitaka Hagiwara
|Director, Member of the Board
|Motokazu Yoshida
|Director, Member of the Board
|Shigeki Terashi
|Director, Member of the Board
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|Name
|Yoshihide Maeda
|Mizuho Yamamoto
|Keiko Kitamura
|Masahiro Nakajima
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.