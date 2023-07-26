Hino Motors holds the grand opening ceremony of the Hino Suvarnabhumi Monozukuri Center, a hub of development and manufacturing of trucks and buses in ASEAN countries

Hino Motors Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd., which is a Thai manufacturing subsidiary of Hino Motors, Ltd., has held the grand opening ceremony of the Hino Suvarnabhumi Monozukuri Center today

Hino Motors Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd. (headquartered in Samrong, Samutprakarn Province; president: Chaiyant Nimnualphong, which is a Thai manufacturing subsidiary of Hino Motors, Ltd. (headquartered in Hino City, Tokyo; president: Satoshi Ogiso), has held the grand opening ceremony of the Hino Suvarnabhumi Monozukuri Center today.

For the ceremony, we invited the governor Supphamit Chinnasri of Samut Prakan Province, the executive vice president Somkid Praditkamjornchai of Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., Mr. Maroshi Tokoyoda, who is the head of the first mobility department of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., government officials, and personnel of business partners. The Chief Monozukuri Officer (CMO) Tokuichi Shiga of Hino Motors and staff of Toyota Motor Corporation and the Hino Group attended the ceremony.

“Hino Suvarnabhumi Monozukuri Center” which was developed through the collaboration among Hino Motors Manufacturing (Thailand), Hino Powertrain Manufacturing, and Hino Motors Asia, will integrate and strengthen the functions to plan, develop, and produce products in Thailand and consistently develop, manufacture, and supply optimal vehicles in ASEAN countries as a hub of development and manufacturing of trucks and buses in ASEAN countries. The center aims to meet the growing demand from customers in Thailand and ASEAN countries, contribute to Thailand from the economic and employment aspects, and educate employees about R&D technologies and technical skills to improve them.

This center is located in the Asia Industrial Estate, Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan Province, about 20 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The area of its premises is 400,000 square meters, and the total project cost is 3.56 billion baht.

Comments from President Chaiyant Nimnualphong of Hino Motors Manufacturing (Thailand) We put importance on not only driving the economy, but also our social responsibility. We aim to develop carbon-neutral factories, by supporting the development products with green technologies, using renewable energy with solar cells, constructing energy-saving buildings, and utilizing environment-conscious cutting-edge technologies. Within the premises of this center, we planted many local trees in an area of over 10 hectares as “Hino Eco Forest Park,” which is modeled after a natural ecosystem. We hope that this center will be utilized by educational institutions and local communities as a center for learning ecosystems. In addition, what matters most is our employees. This center provides an environment where they can work in a satisfactory, safe, and enjoyable manner. In the future, we plan to establish a training center for employees of Hino Motors in ASEAN countries. All employees are proud of being members of the hub for offering trucks and buses to customers.

The corporate mission of Hino Motors is “We make a better world and future by helping people and goods get where they need to go.” We will keep taking on challenges with the aim of establishing a business structure for realizing sustainable growth, in order to continuously offer the above value to customers and society by solving issues with the transportation of people and goods.

SOURCE: Hino